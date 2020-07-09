Calls to limit substantial 2021 spending surge ahead of La Crosse Common Council meeting Thursday night

Ahead of Thursday evening's meeting of the La Crosse Common Council, calls to limit city spending for projects next year — currently at $118 million — are ramping up.
Many members of the public and some officials have shown opposition to the proposed Capital Improvement Project budget for 2021, which is a portion of the city's overall budget dedicated to infrastructure and facility improvements.
The proposed CIP budget is currently at $118 million, the largest spending for projects the city has planned for in recent years. In 2020, the city allocated just $44.5 million for project spending.
But the large price tag has received pushback from some officials and members of the public, who say it's not the right move as the city faces a "major recession" in the wake of COVID-19, and that it disproportionately gives too much money to law enforcement projects at the same time activists across the country call to defund police.
Included in the budget is an initial $1 million to begin buying property for a public safety center in the Washburn and Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhoods, a project that eventually is set to cost $36 million.
"It’s a big plan and I just want folks to really be able to consider a $36 million expenditure before we know what’s happened," said activist Heather Talbot at a committee meeting on July 2.
The Human Rights Commission also released a joint statement on Wednesday in opposition to the spending for the public safety center, questioning its fair allocation of city funds, and the need and impact it would have on the community.
"There have been drastic changes to the community priorities across the nation over the past several months," according to the statement, encouraging the city to gather more information and public input.
Others have called to reallocate that funding for such priorities as mental health, affordable housing and job growth, though it remains unclear whether the dollars could translate accordingly. Officials have also noted that affordable housing and community resources would be included in the plans for the center.
It's important to note that only the initial concept for the center was approved in 2018 by the city council, and that any future blueprint or plan would need additional approval from the body.
Several amendments have been put forth since the last committee meeting that aim to create more wiggle room and address looming concerns.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and council president Martin Gaul have co-sponsored a series of amendments that could secure additional funding for the construction of a new fire station on the North Side, and reduce the 2021 spending for the controversial South Side public safety center from $1 million to $850,000.
And in a three-part amendment, council member Jessica Olson proposes to eliminate the remaining $35 million in future spending for the public safety center, limit spending to renovate city hall, and funnel more dollars into the parks and libraries that saw major budget cuts this year.
If all proposed amendments were to be approved by the council on Thursday night, the budget would drop from $118,498,634 to $118,116,482 — a decrease of just nearly $400,000.
The amendments could reduce spending in future years though, particularly the elimination of the combined $35 million toward the public safety center in 2023-24.
Olson's amendments have gained a lot of momentum in just the few days they've been public, with a social media campaign launched to get 1,000 emails sent to the city council in support.
About 30 emails of support have already been entered in the public record as of noon on Thursday.
"It's been blowing my mind how many emails just in the last 24 hours," Olson said about the support.
"They've just been coming in one after another after another," Olson said.
"The amazing thing is they've all been personalized. People are taking the time to write a few sentences as to why this is important to them," she continued, adding that in previous attempts activists were just copying and pasting the same email over and over again, which lost its effect.
La Crosse Common Council will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday to vote on the budget and amendments. Any decision would require a two-thirds vote.
