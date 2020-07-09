Calls to limit substantial 2021 spending surge ahead of La Crosse Common Council meeting Thursday night

If all proposed amendments were to be approved by the council on Thursday night, the budget would drop from $118,498,634 to $118,116,482 — a decrease of just nearly $400,000.

The amendments could reduce spending in future years though, particularly the elimination of the combined $35 million toward the public safety center in 2023-24.

Olson's amendments have gained a lot of momentum in just the few days they've been public, with a social media campaign launched to get 1,000 emails sent to the city council in support.

About 30 emails of support have already been entered in the public record as of noon on Thursday.

"It's been blowing my mind how many emails just in the last 24 hours," Olson said about the support.

"They've just been coming in one after another after another," Olson said.