Campbell approves draft water agreement with La Crosse, assures residents annexation off the table

Local leaders continue to chip away at the widespread PFAS contamination on French Island.

The Campbell Town Board unanimously approved a draft water agreement with the city of La Crosse on Wednesday, which will be sent to the city this week for its review.

Town officials told the Tribune the agreement could not be made public as of Wednesday night. The board met in closed session for about an hour before reconvening in open session to take action on the agreement.

The new water agreement is critical for the town as it moves forward with a possible solution to the PFAS contaminations, specifically if a new water system was installed.

"That's really pivotal to whatever our next step is going to be. The current water agreement does not really give us latitude to move forward with a different water system," supervisor Lee Donahue told residents at a public listening session shortly before the board meeting.

"Until that process is completed, we cannot move forward with any other water plan," Donahue said.

The renegotiations harken back to a previous agreement between the two municipalities, which provided water to a handful of properties on the condition of annexation — an unpleasant compromise to many French Island residents that was echoed Wednesday.

"Are you going to give us up ... on this water agreement again?" one resident asked.

"Our plans obviously are to remain an independent community," supervisor Mitch Broehmer said.

Donahue told the group that every member of the Town Board wants to remain independent from the city. She said the goal is still to try and incorporate Campbell into a village once its current boundary agreement expires in 2025.

Last March on the campaign trail, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds told the Tribune he wasn't interested in discussing annexation as it relates to the PFAS crisis.

"It would be highly improper while working to assist our neighbors in the town of Campbell to place aggressive demands upon them," he said at the time. "I would not see reason to move forward with any discussion of annexation not directly initiated by the citizens and leadership of the town of Campbell."

Brohmer told residents on Wednesday that installing a municipal water service on the island is currently estimated to cost about $30 million.

Broken down that cost includes about $26 million for installing pipes under the town's roadways at a rate of $1.3 million a mile and 19 miles of roads. Those pipes would still need to be hooked up to homes and facilities, costing about $100 a foot and estimating to be between $5-7 million.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.