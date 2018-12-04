Filing season is underway for next spring’s local elections, with candidates having until Jan. 2 to file the necessary papers to get on the April 2 ballot.
All area municipalities and school boards will have members up for election, including Districts 1 through 6 of the La Crosse Common Council. All members of the La Crosse County Board have terms that expire next spring.
In addition to county, municipal and school board races, there also will be a contest to fill the Wisconsin Supreme Court post held by Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who opted not to run, as well as three Wisconsin Court of Appeals judges.
All La Crosse County Circuit Court judges will be on the ballot except for Gloria Doyle.
Some requirements for candidates are the same for all offices. For example, a candidate must be 18 or older, be a citizen of the United States, be a resident of the area to be represented by the time the oath of office is administered and file declaration of candidacy and campaign registration statements with the municipal or school district clerks.
Before announcing the intent to run, solicit funds or campaign for votes, candidates must file a campaign registration statement and file a declaration of candidacy in order to be placed on the ballot. Candidates must file circulation papers with the required number of signatures of support.
These documents can be found on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website at elections.wi.gov.
Most candidates also are required to file nomination papers with the signatures of people eligible to vote for them. The number of signatures required varies, depending on the office.
Area clerks advise candidates to collect more signatures than necessary, just in case some turn out to be invalid.
Incumbent officials who choose not to run are required to file a notification of noncandidacy by 5 p.m. Dec. 21. If a noncandidacy notification is filed after that date, the filing deadline for candidates for that office is extended.
In the event a primary election is necessary, it will be held Feb. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.