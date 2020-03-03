Caribou Coffee drive-thru/walk-up could open this fall in La Crosse

A new Caribou Coffee drive-thru/walk-up coffee shop could open this fall on part of the current site of South Lanes Bowling & Pizza at 4107 Mormon Coulee Road.
A variance from the city of La Crosse’s building setback rules for the planned coffee shop, subject to meeting some related requirements, was approved Tuesday by the city’s Building and Housing Appeals Board.
A developer would buy and demolish the bowling alley and pizza restaurant, to make way for the coffee shop and a possible future retail building. The city’s building code would require that the Caribou Coffee building be at least 50 feet from the front property line. The variance would allow it to be 30 feet from the property line.
It would be the Minneapolis-based coffee chain’s first Caribou Cabin in Wisconsin, senior project manager Charles Schatz of the Burnsville, Minn., architecture and planning firm Reprise Design told the board. The first five already have opened in Minnesota, he said.
The small (583-square-feet) building would not have any interior seating, Schatz said. It would have a drive-up window and a walk-up window, likely with outside seating and tables for about 16 customers.
Construction of the new building could begin in late summer and be completed in the fall, Schatz said.
In a post Thursday on its Facebook page, South Lanes officials said South Lanes has been actively for sale for about the last 18 months. “We have accepted an offer, but that offer comes with many contingencies,” the post said, “If it all goes through, it would not happen ‘til this summer and we will know before leagues end this spring. This is not 100 percent happening.”
The post also said, “On a separate note, there has also been interest by others to purchase South Lanes Pizza.”
South Lanes was founded in 1953 and remains in business.
