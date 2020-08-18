Catholic Charities looking to open new daytime homeless resource center on Fifth Avenue

Officials with the agency know that communities are often uneasy about their services being offered near them.

"I know in the community, many times they oppose this, because they all think, well, not in my backyard," Partarrieu said.

"But in our experience, the fact that it's a place where we assist and we help people, eventually, most of the community members come in and actually work as volunteers and they get to meet the individuals," he added.

Partarrieu said the group doesn't anticipate an uptick in crime in the neighborhood because of the facility, and that the La Crosse Police Department was already involved in the project to ensure safety.

"The problem is normally, when people don't know each other and when you don't know your neighbors, and when you don't know the people you're dealing with, you have this idea that they're all bad," Partarrieu said. "And that's not the case."

The rezoning for the building on Fifth Avenue will go before the City Plan Commission during its virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.

If approved, it will then need approval from the Judiciary & Administration Committee and Common Council before it is official.

Catholic Charities hopes the resource center could be open to the public sometime in November or December if everything goes accordingly.

