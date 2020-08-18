Catholic Charities looking to open new daytime homeless resource center on Fifth Avenue

The Washburn neighborhood of La Crosse could see a new resource for those experiencing homelessness this year, if plans for a new Catholic Charities facility pan out.
The local agency recently purchased a building at 508 Fifth Ave. S. with the hopes of turning it into a "welcoming hospitality" center.
"It is crucial, because we have a lot of need in the community," said Roberto Partarrieu, the executive director of Catholic Charities.
"It's going to be a very comprehensive place where people can meet and need services," he said.
The charity purchased the building in June from Mayo Clinic Health System, with hopes the new resource center will serve as a replacement of the former Franciscan Hospitality House, which closed earlier this year.
The facility will not be a shelter and won't house anyone overnight, but instead will be a daytime service center where folks can rest and access things like a shower, laundry, the food pantry, a clothing closet, as well as such services as financial education and assistance, and counseling.
It may also serve as a facility for other local agencies to offer services.
"With the pandemic, and with all of the people losing employment, they need a place where they can come and receive assistance and receive help. So we are doing that," Partarrieu said. "It's really a need in the community."
Last year, the agency's financial education program served more than 2,000 families and gave more than $300,000 in financial aid, and as the pandemic continues to impact the community, the city's homeless population is expected to grow, only increasing the need.
The building is located on the edge of downtown, but on a residential block and single-family neighborhood, and many neighbors are upset about the project.
"So far I've heard nobody that's happy about it," said councilmember Phil Ostrem, who represents the district. He said the plan is a trend for the Washburn and Poage-Powell-Hamilton neighborhoods.
"What really disappoints me I guess more than anything is that there was very little outreach in advance before they bought this property, and it was just expected that everyone would go along with it," Ostrem said.
"We are asked," he continued, "over and over again to provide facilities for this thing and that thing, and nobody really seems to care how it affects the people that actually live there. And I think that's kind of sad."
"I think the temperature's going to go up, not down," Ostrem said, noting he had already been dropping off objection forms to residents who had requested them in the neighborhood.
Officials with the agency know that communities are often uneasy about their services being offered near them.
"I know in the community, many times they oppose this, because they all think, well, not in my backyard," Partarrieu said.
"But in our experience, the fact that it's a place where we assist and we help people, eventually, most of the community members come in and actually work as volunteers and they get to meet the individuals," he added.
Partarrieu said the group doesn't anticipate an uptick in crime in the neighborhood because of the facility, and that the La Crosse Police Department was already involved in the project to ensure safety.
"The problem is normally, when people don't know each other and when you don't know your neighbors, and when you don't know the people you're dealing with, you have this idea that they're all bad," Partarrieu said. "And that's not the case."
The rezoning for the building on Fifth Avenue will go before the City Plan Commission during its virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
If approved, it will then need approval from the Judiciary & Administration Committee and Common Council before it is official.
Catholic Charities hopes the resource center could be open to the public sometime in November or December if everything goes accordingly.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.