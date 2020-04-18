Caucus picks GOP candidate to face Kind
Caucus picks GOP candidate to face Kind

Republican Derrick Van Orden of Hager City, a 26-year Navy SEAL, won his party’s caucus endorsement Saturday to run for the 3rd District Congressional seat held by Democrat Ron Kind of La Crosse.

Caucus organizers said Van Orden received more than 73 percent of the vote to defeat Jessi Ebben.

His military service includes five combat tours. He and his wife have four children and six grandchildren.

Endorsements came from former Gov. Scott Walker, former Congressman Sean Duffy and Dan Kapanke of La Crosse, who is running to win his former Senate seat.

“I believe that Derrick Van Orden is the leader we need to defeat Ron Kind,” Kapanke said, according to a GOP statement.

