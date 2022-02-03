Certain La Crosse businesses would no longer need off-street parking under pending change

In what is being called a "baby step" towards creating a less car-dependent community, the city of La Crosse is looking at no longer requiring certain businesses to provide a minimum amount of off-street parking.

A change to the current ordinance was approved by the Neighborhood Revitalization Commission on Wednesday night and will now make its way to the La Crosse Common Council.

The change specifically eliminates a requirement that non-residential establishments in the city's commercial zoning districts need to have a certain amount of parking spots for its patrons or staff.

This means a developer of a new restaurant or store under this zoning would not necessarily need to include a parking lot or parking stalls in its design unless they wanted to.

"What we're saying is businesses can decide, developers can decide, other market forces can decide," said council member Jennifer Trost, who has been working on the change. "We're taking taking it out of code and leaving it up to these other entities which are better judges of how much parking they do or do not need to provide."

This has been in the works for some time, officials said, and it's only one small step in a greater plan to design a city that focuses more on people, rather than cars, and part of a discussion that looks at how the city uses it's very scarce amount of land.

"You're used to driving, you're used to being able to park easily, you take it for granted — but let's look underneath that to see what kinds of things we can't do because we get to park conveniently," Trost said.

Currently, facilities in the city's commercial zoning districts are required to provide a certain amount of off-street parking based on things such as its size, what type of business it is, the amount of bedrooms it houses or number of employees on its payroll.

A retail store or restaurant, for example, is currently required to provide one parking space for each 150 square feet of floor area. A bowling alley is required to have five parking spaces for each alley, plus additional spaces if it also has a bar or restaurant inside. A daycare is required to have two parking sites for the first 10 children it supervises, and one parking space for every two employees. A single-family home requires two parking spaces and an apartment building needs at least one-and-a-half parking spaces for each unit, depending on how many bedrooms.

Trost said ideally, the city could get to a point where there would be no off-street parking requirements for anyone, including residential spaces.

The negative effects of the current parking requirements can be seen as the city faces a shortage of undeveloped land, and developers that come forward with plans often ask for exceptions to parking minimums.

And removing parking requirements for residential spaces could leave more room for additional housing, an issue pegged as a high priority by city officials.

"This is kind-of a step toward eliminating all of these minimums so that instead of building two extra parking spaces we can get a one-bedroom apartment," Trost said.

The original plans included bringing forth changes to the residential part of the zoning districts, too, but it's on hold for now and could circle back next month.

Trost said starting with commercial spaces is a "baby step" for the city.

"Just sort of getting rid of [residential requirements] isn't going to go over well," Trost said, saying there would likely be a mixed response from landlords and there would be concern in certain neighborhoods about cars clogging up streets.

The committee discussed another idea that is still in very early stages that would implement a "transportation demand management" program or TDM, which would essentially provide strategies for developers and the city on ways to promote alternative transportation methods.

Some examples of TDM strategies include secure, indoor bike storage for apartment buildings, offering free bus passes to tenants, providing shared vehicles, or not including as many parking spots if an apartment building is located along a bus route.

"This allows bigger developments to move forward and have as much parking as they want, but make them take a pause" to consider ways of encouraging less car-usage, said city associate planner Jack Zabrowski.

Other cities have established similar plans, including Madison, Minneapolis and Denver, and some have also similarly eliminated minimum parking requirements.

Trost described a TDM program as an alternative option to eliminating minimum parking requirements for housing while still reducing the amount of space the city uses on parking. It's also a potential way to address the problem before it needs a solution.

Although the TDM plan is common in other communities, it's "nowhere near ready" for La Crosse, Trost said, and it will head back to be workshopped and potentially brought forward in the future.

One lingering question is how any of these changes would interact differently with new and existing facilities and whether they would be able to be applied retroactively.

The minimum parking requirement change for businesses will move forward in the meantime. It was unclear as of Thursday afternoon which body the item would go to next for approval.

There are other areas in the city that don't currently require any off-street parking, including downtown, some North Side business districts and industrial zoning districts.

The change wouldn't mean businesses couldn't offer off-street parking if they wanted to, just that the city wouldn't require a certain amount.

Officials said to-date there wasn't "much resistance" to this change, but hoped the city would promote it well to the public in order to get feedback.

