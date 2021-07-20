City asks for public's input on spending $22 million in ARPA relief

The city of La Crosse is asking for the public's input on how to spend the nearly $22 million in relief from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Residents and stakeholders are invited to participate in a series of surveys where they can pitch ideas on how the COVID-19 relief could be used to fund community projects, individual assistance and nonprofits.

The city is set to receive a total of $21,990,000 from the ARPA, which needs to be allocated by the end of 2024.

La Crosse County is set to receive nearly $23 million of its own, which it is weighing using on housing, the environment, infrastructure and more. The remaining municipalities in the county will receive about $6.59 million in total.

The county is set to vote on its spending by the end of the calendar year. The city has yet to set an exact timeline.