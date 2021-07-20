City asks for public's input on spending $22 million in ARPA relief

The city of La Crosse is asking for the public's input on how to spend the nearly $22 million in relief from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Residents and stakeholders are invited to participate in a series of surveys where they can pitch ideas on how the COVID-19 relief could be used to fund community projects, individual assistance and nonprofits.
The city is set to receive a total of $21,990,000 from the ARPA, which needs to be allocated by the end of 2024.
La Crosse County is set to receive nearly $23 million of its own, which it is weighing using on housing, the environment, infrastructure and more. The remaining municipalities in the county will receive about $6.59 million in total.
The county is set to vote on its spending by the end of the calendar year. The city has yet to set an exact timeline.
The guidance from the federal government so far allows municipalities to use the unprecedented funding on public health, economic relief for businesses and individuals, premium pay for certain professions and infrastructure. It cannot be used for pensions, reserve funds and is not recommended to be used to lower taxes.
To weigh-in on how the city should spend its ARPA funds, visit bit.ly/2UyQTMZ, where there are three options to give ideas or proposals on community projects, individual relief and nonprofit giving.