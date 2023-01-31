City clarifies MTU pay increases

The La Crosse mayor's office Monday evening clarified wage increases for Municipal Transit Utility management and employees after bus operators represented by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 519 picketed the Grand River Station demanding a 4.5 percent wage increase in the new contract.

Wage increases between 2019 and 2022 for the four transit management employees ranged from 11.20 percent to 12.75 percent. City Council unanimously approved those increases.

These raises covered step increases for all city employees, addition of new responsibilities after the transit system was restructured and a cost-of-living increase, according to a city media release.

A previous story cited an incorrect number for management wage increases. The city declined comment for that story, saying negotiations were ongoing.

Bus operators' and technicians' wages increased by at least 7.65 percent between 2019 and 2022, with 13 employees receiving wage increases between 14.34 and 34.47 percent, according to the city.

"With negotiations and potential arbitration ahead, further comment on the merits of collective bargaining proposals would not be appropriate," said city communications coordinator Kristen Lueth in a media release.

During a Monday afternoon statement, ATU Local 519 President and Business Agent Todd Strasser said "breakdowns with the city during negotiations" led bus operators to picket.

"If I can't get your attention at the table, these are the avenues that we go through," said Strasser.

