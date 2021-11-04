City committee approves funding for temporary winter homeless shelter

The city is another step closer to allocating money towards a temporary winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness, though a location has yet to be publicly identified.

The La Crosse Finance & Personnel Committee approved the funding at its Thursday night meeting. The city plans to use $700,000 of American Rescue Plan Act relief to rent the space and its operations, including providing wrap-around services to those who stay there.

Officials have been working in recent weeks and months to find ways to help the growing issue of homelessness in the city as winter quickly approaches. Over the summer the city dubbed its near-downtown Houska Park as a "safe and stable" space for those without housing to take shelter, but temperatures are now beginning to drop.

The city has requested proposals from agencies who will assist with the operations of a shelter, and while a specific location has not been announced Mayor Mitch Reynolds recently told the Tribune that several options have been identified.

Common council member Larry Sleznikow was in favor of the plan on Thursday, but had some concerns that no specifics were tied to the money quite yet, questions fellow council members called "appropriate."

"It's been a number of months since the homeless had been moved to Houska Park, yet we're getting very close and already starting into cold weather, yet we're approving money without specifics," Sleznikow said.

"Maybe that's something that we can accelerate and escalate whatever agreements that need to take place, because it seems like we've had months to think about that but all of a sudden we're here and we still don't have something in place," he said.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds said it was a "well deserved" criticism, but said the situation has been "constantly evolving and changing," and that this was new territory for the city.

"The city of La Crosse has never taken a leadership role in this kind of way in trying to find spaces for individuals who are unsheltered to come inside from the cold. We have done it in different ways, but not in the kind of way that we're dealing with now, and certainly not at the crisis levels of unsheltered population that we're seeing now," Reynolds said.

"Yes, we have gone far more slowly than I would have anticipated, but we're here now and we have an issue in front of us right now," he said. "Temporarily, we're going to save lives, we're going to prevent hypothermia, we're going to prevent other unneeded complications from people sleeping in the cold and we're going to make sure that we have long-term solutions."

Reynolds said that because of the way the La Crosse Common Council's legislative cycle works, this resolution allocating funds had to be submitted a month in advance, before any agreements were made. Those agreements can be made internally after the funding is approved.

Council president Barb Janssen said although she is typically fiscally conservative, she had faith behind what the funding would do despite few details attached.

"There have been a lot of people behind the scenes working on this for a very long time," Janssen said. "We were dealing with unprecedented numbers of homeless people that deserve to be treated extremely well and there's been some bumps, but I've been impressed. I've tried to stay out of it because there have been some amazing people working on this."

Reynolds said that he is working with La Crosse County on longer-term solutions, but questions on the type of regional support the issue was receiving were raised.

"This is not a city of La Crosse problem," said council member Doug Happel. "This is a case where we need support, which I think we're getting from the county and neighboring communities ... we are the urban center, so we see it."

La Crosse County officials have recently launched one of several task forces to help divvy up its ARPA funding towards affordable housing solutions. Those allocations are expected to be approved in December or January.

Kim Cable, the Housing & Community Services director with Couleecap Inc. and a La Crosse County Board supervisor, told the committee how urgent the situation was.

"We're seeing unprecedented numbers of homeless living on the street right now — double from anything I've seen in my 16-plus years of doing this work," Cable said.

"This resolution would really go a long way you can help us solve our winter sheltering needs, and get all of our neighbors inside that want to come inside during the winter," she said.

The resolution passed the F&P committee unanimously with on abstention from council member Rebecca Schwarz. It now heads before the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday, Nov. 11 for a final vote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.