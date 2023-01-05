 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City committee moves resolution to sell Harry J. Olson Senior Center to full council

Council chambers were full with seniors advocating for the sale of the Harry J. Olson Center building to the organization for $1.00.

The city of La Crosse's Finance and Personnel Committee voted unanimously to move the resolution regarding the Harry J. Olson Senior Center forward to the full city council without recommendation. 

At its heart, the resolution states that the city will transfer the property's ownership to Harry J. Olson Senior Center, Inc. for $1 under the following terms: that the property shall only be used for a senior center, that if the property cannot remain a senior center the city shall have the option to repurchase for $1, and that the property will remain a polling place. 

Councilmember Doug Happel, who presides over the committee, offered his support for the resolution and then recommended the panel move the resolution forward without recommendation so that the full council can participate in a closed session regarding the resolution.

The committee of six could have gone into closed session on Thursday night. However, Happel advised against that action, so all 13 council members can hold closed session together next week. 

The decision was not made without extensive time for public comment. Several individuals spoke in favor of the resolution to sell the property -- five are members of the senior center, two are neighbors of the building and one person is the daughter of someone who utilizes the center. 

The chairs in council chambers were filled with more seniors of the Harry J. Olson Center there to offer support. Applause erupted after each speaker.

Thirty-three individuals registered at the meeting as in favor of the resolution. Additionally, over 980 community members signed a petition in support of the resolution. 

Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303. 

