City considering hiring private company to manage La Crosse Center

The city of La Crosse is considering using a private company to manage the La Crosse Center, according to Mayor Mitch Reynolds — if such an arrangement would be financially beneficial.

With the completion of the $42 million expansion on the La Crosse Center last year and the anticipated retirement of longtime center director Art Fahey sometime this year, Reynolds said the time is right to explore options.

"It's not that we're suggesting that the center hasn't been well-run, because it really has," Reynolds told reporters on Friday. "It's just that now we're in a whole new world of a vastly expanded La Crosse Center, we want to take a look and see if we can do better."

This idea is in very early stages and is not set in stone yet, and will begin by sending out requests for expressions of interest to potential firms, which have not yet been sent.

Reynolds said he doesn't know if the "interest exists," but he anticipates it does.

The city would still maintain ownership of the La Crosse Center under this new plan, and Reynolds foresees little change in its operations.

He told the La Crosse County Board on Monday that putting in protections for current La Crosse Center employees was "not negotiable" if a private firm did take over management, and for now he sees that the La Crosse Center Board would act as it currently does.

Brent Smith, the longtime chair of the La Crosse Center Board, said it was too early for him to make a judgment on the move.

"It would be hard for me, quite frankly, right now to tell you the pros or the cons, because I just don't know enough about it," Smith said, saying he didn't want to "pre-judge" the idea.

Smith said there has been talk about going private before, but it has never reached this level.

Both the Center Board and the La Crosse Common Council were notified that the city was exploring this option about a week-and-a-half ago, Reynolds said.

The move would be similar to when the city handed over management of the Forest Hills Golf Course to KemperSports more than 10 years ago, both Smith and Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the city is also looking at models other convention centers have pursued.

If any firms showed interest, the city would then put out a request for proposals, which would provide more details about what it might cost and how exactly it would operate.

But Reynolds said that if there appears to be no financial or any other benefit to the community, it's not worth pursuing.

"If there's not a fiscal benefit, then there's no point in doing this," he said. "It's not privatization for privatization sake."

As for timing, Reynolds said he hopes to have something lined up — whether that's a private firm or another city-employed director — by the time Fahey retires, which could be sometime this summer, Reynolds said.

"If we do this, I would like there to be a smooth transition between the remarkable management of Art Fahey and whatever comes next," Reynolds said, adding that he would want Fahey to be the "handshake" between whoever his predecessor is.

Any decision and contract between a private firm would need to have the approval of the La Crosse Common Council.

