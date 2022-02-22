City council approves $1.5 million to buy Maple Grove Motel as housing for homeless

The city's search for a bridge housing site is over after the La Crosse Common Council approved the purchase of a South Side motel at a special meeting Tuesday.

The city plans to purchase the Maple Grove Motel located at 5212 Mormon Coulee Road. It will be used temporarily as a site where individuals can transition out of homelessness.

$1.5 million was approved from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase the motel, and pay for improvements and any other related costs such as immediate maintenance needs. The original cost was $1.2 million, but an amendment was made to boost that amount.

The motel already provides buildings with 26 bedrooms that can sleep 32 people, and bathrooms. But the city also hopes to build tiny shelters that will be used as additional bridge housing units, similar to ones recently implemented by the city of Madison.

Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department director Jay Odegaard presented the proposal to the council Tuesday night, which lasted several hours and went into closed session for about an hour-and-a-half.

"At the end of the day it is all of our goals to reduce the number of unsheltered people in the community," Odegaard said.

This space will provide a more cost-efficient and year-round extension to initiatives the city has been taking on in the last year to provide housing to those experiencing homelessness.

Currently, about 100 people are staying at the EconoLodge, which the city has rented out, but the lease will expire on April 1.

"This way we aren't going to lose all that hard work that's been done," said Brian Sampson, the city's homeless coordinator. "We can provide, as a community, a safe place for people to go, and the goal and purpose is to help people get on their feet and into successful housing situations."

Several community members spoke out against the project with concerns about safety and overall impact to the neighborhood.

"I'm very nervous," the owner of Fiesta Mexicana, a nearby restaurant, said.

La Crosse police chief Shawn Kudron said there have been on average 100 calls to the EconoLodge a month, but that they are largely "trouble with party" calls, meaning some type of concern with an individual, and not necessarily criminal or dangerous situations.

Kudron advocated for keeping the unsheltered population in a centralized location so that they can respond to calls better and help connect individuals with service more efficiently.

"Due to just the many, many factors that are involved with our unsheltered population," he said, "it's desirable for the police department that there is a centralized population."

It's intended that the bridge housing will operate around the clock with at least two staff members on site at all times. Odegaard recommended the city hire another group to run the operations, similar to how the EconoLodge housing has been run by the agency Karuna.

The additional tiny shelters that are planned to be added to the site, sometimes known as "pallet shelters," will be 10-by-10 feet in size and are expected to be double occupancy. They're larger than typical tiny units that are being used and will have a more "aesthetic" approach because of local contractors and lumber that's more accessible than in other cities, Odegaard said.

In addition, the city will build a restroom and shower facility for those staying in the tiny bridge housing units, though all design plans are preliminary at this point.

It's unlikely the motel would be ready for move-in by April 1, and the city will still need to finalize the purchase, but Odegaard said the goal is to have it up and running "as soon as possible," but at least before next winter.

In the meantime, the city has been authorized by the Board of Park Commissioners to use Houska Park as an official campground to help house people until the motel is ready.

The city had previously attempted to purchase the current La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce headquarters across from city hall, and Mayor Mitch Reynolds said other sites were looked at as a possibility.

"We have explored virtually every option that I can imagine at this point," Reynolds said. "We have been blocked by someone who can write a $2.2 million check to keep us from moving there or just been told no."

This motel project is only expected to be temporary, and Odegaard said although he didn't want an exact timeframe attached to it, two-to-three years is a rough estimate. The city stated in its resolution that beyond this use that the site is ripe for redevelopment.

Later down the road, according to Odegaard, the city and county are working on collaborating on a long-term project that would be a "completely different model," that would be a "much larger" facility that would offer more long-term living quarters for individuals. The county had attempted to purchase the Chamber headquarters with the city.

City staff overall pointed to the success of the housing projects that have been utilized in recent months. At the EconoLodge, there have been a total of 154 people that have been served, which includes 133 single adults and eight families.

Of those, six individuals and four families have found housing since the program launched about three months ago. Another 26 individuals are "housing ready" and searching for a place to live.

