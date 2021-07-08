City Council approves contract between La Crosse, Holmen Fire Departments

The city council approved a contract between the La Crosse and Holmen Area Fire Departments Thursday night, despite opposition issued by a local firefighters union about the merger.
The memorandum of understanding puts the two departments in a "temporary joint administration" while a long-term contract is worked out.
La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam and his administrative staff will serve as the leaders of both departments throughout the contract, which is in effect from July 9, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
Officials said the contract was one of the most important pieces of legislation before the La Crosse Common Council Thursday night, saying it continues years of work.
"We've been working on regionalization of — in this case fire, at some point police services — since at least 2011, and this is now beginning to move that forward," said council member and chair of the Police and Fire Commission Doug Happel.
But the La Crosse firefighters union IAFF Local 127 sent officials a letter last week saying that the negotiations for the new joint contract have largely left out the staff, and voiced concerns that bargaining processes will be interrupted.
"Local 127 wants a staffing model for HAFD to succeed more than anyone, not only for the safety of the community, but also for the safety of our members," the union said in its letter. "That being said, this isn't as quick and simple as renting firefighters from La Crosse to Holmen."
The union argued that the staff was not included in discussions of the joint agreement and were "kept in the dark," being told to file an open records request to receive a copy of the new contract and not being engaged by city and village leaders. Gilliam refuted these claims in a response letter.
The new contract states that it will not impact any existing collective bargaining agreements, and that each government entity will maintain responsibility of its personnel, including all matters of salaries, benefits and financial liability.
If a union or individual were to allege that the contract interferes with an collective bargaining agreement, either Holmen or La Crosse may terminate the agreement, it states.
There was no discussion of the union's letter at Thursday's Common Council meeting. A public meeting was scheduled between union leaders and officials for Tuesday, but it was cancelled.
This new contract between fire departments largely leaves existing joint response processes in place, but now places Gilliam and his staff in charge to oversee all response, training, prevention and community outreach operations.
The city and its chain of command will respond to emergency incidents and aid and assist in the mitigation of those emergency events, and Gilliam or a designee will have full discretion to determine the level and detail of response.
It will require Holmen to have at least three qualified staff members on-duty full time, and will look to hire a new La Crosse fire training captain who would work as a shift manager in Holmen.
All equipment and buildings will remain owned by the same entities, and this contract does not create a new governmental entity. Each party will be able to share equipment and request back-up from each other when needed.
Holmen will still be the primary responsible party to oversee incidents in Holmen and the towns of Holland and Onalaska, but this way will receive more assistance as-needed from the city, and Chief Gilliam will oversee and make all decisions for response and other operations.
The Holmen Area Fire Association will pay the city of La Crosse $175,000 annually for the agreement in two installments. The remaining six months of 2021 will be paid on the prorated amount of $14,583 a month.
For this, the jurisdictions now protected under the contract will be required to adopt the city of La Crosse's fire and building codes, and the city will be the responsible party for all investigations into fire causes and arson.
The city in-turn will provide the minimum level of first responder emergency medical services in addition to the EMS staff Holmen already employs.
The city's state-mandated Police and Fire Commission and Holmen's HAFA would both remain intact as oversight boards of the operations.
Council members were pleased with the contract, many of them praising the safeguards put into the contract such as the one year term.
"There are protections that Chief Gilliam has put in there," Happel said.
"... I am certainly in favor," council member Mark Neumann said. "It's an effort to open up a door to our neighbors to the north. I think it's certainly a great advantage to our people of La Crosse.
"It's good for us to participate in the improvement of those services, but it's also very important that our neighbors are carrying the weight of those services just like we do in our city," he said, saying he hopes the merger continues to move forward but with more financial support.
This agreement has been in the works for several months after the former HAFD chief was put on leave in April while the two municipalities to begin the process.
It also comes on the heels of a study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum that came to the conclusion that consolidated emergency response for the La Crosse area would be both cost and operationally effective, and this is likely only the first of many looks at consolidating regional emergency services.
Gilliam said that this contract was "in harmony with, and built upon," that report.