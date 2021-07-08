City Council approves contract between La Crosse, Holmen Fire Departments

Council members were pleased with the contract, many of them praising the safeguards put into the contract such as the one year term.

"There are protections that Chief Gilliam has put in there," Happel said.

"... I am certainly in favor," council member Mark Neumann said. "It's an effort to open up a door to our neighbors to the north. I think it's certainly a great advantage to our people of La Crosse.

"It's good for us to participate in the improvement of those services, but it's also very important that our neighbors are carrying the weight of those services just like we do in our city," he said, saying he hopes the merger continues to move forward but with more financial support.

This agreement has been in the works for several months after the former HAFD chief was put on leave in April while the two municipalities to begin the process.