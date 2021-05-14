City council approves new parking lot for City Brewery, new LED street light installments

Still, council members argued that the lot in its current state is in poor condition, and that filling it with the storage units would be a big improvement.

The rezoning for the project passed the council, with council members Mindel, Kahlow and Kiel voting against.

Environmentally friendly change

The council also approved a change order to begin work on retrofitting the city's light fixtures for LED bulbs, which officials said will aid environmentally and financially.

In addition the new environmentally friendly bulbs, the city is having meters installed on each individual fixture, allowing them to only pay for the electricity used instead of the flat rate it currently pays Xcel Energy.

"If we have a burnt out light, we pay a fee no matter what," said Jamie Hassemer with the engineering department. "Just switching over to that will actually save us, because metered rates are actually slightly less than the flat rates."

Thursday marked the first official common council meeting since the city elected six new members and mayor, and as expected, there were clumsy moments, but the new leaders also demonstrated they were ready for the job, often posing questions and leading discussions alongside the veteran members.