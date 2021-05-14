City council approves new parking lot for City Brewery, new LED street light installments

The new La Crosse Common Council met virtually Thursday night for the first full council meeting since taking office, filling the roughly hour-long meeting with debate and discussion, a signal that the newly elected officials are situating into their new roles.
While not a very flashy agenda for May, the council did vote to approve a somewhat controversial parking lot for City Brewery Company near downtown, which would mean demolishing six homes along Jackson, 4th and 3rd streets.
The longtime La Crosse company has plans to demolish the homes and put in their place a paved surface parking lot to accommodate its growing workforce, especially as it moves toward towards an expansion project that will eliminate some of its parking.
The group plans to eventually expand its operations on its existing parking lot north of the properties being demolished; it would be used for those employees currently using street parking and for new employees until that expansion, which they said could start this year. The brewery also plans to demolish its tour center for either expansion or more parking.
Some council members showed issue with putting more surface parking near Downtown La Crosse, and worried about the precedent it set for supporting more single-use commuting by car as the city faces an uphill climb on its environmental goals.
"I definitely hope businesses, organizations and the city itself, really delve deeply into trying to work with alternative forms of transportation rather than single occupant vehicles. It's part of what the city is hopefully moving forward with, with climate action and sustainability. I think that is incredibly important," said council member Larry Sleznikow.
"We have to start now, and we have to do a little with each project," said council member Jennifer Trost, who encouraged the city to consider alternatives for future projects.
Others were concerned about the loss of tax revenue, though City Brewery has agreed to a payment in-lieu of taxes, or PILOT, an agreement to compensate the tax revenue lost by the project.
Council member Scott Neumeister, one of the members in favor of the project, argued that the longstanding business has put "millions" back into the community and that it will aid in bringing more jobs and more dollars to the area.
"This is a win," he said.
The city planning department recommended approval for the parking lot — a rarity for a group that has prioritized building the tax base in the city — because of its potential economic benefits for the community.
Planning said it has also worked with City Brewery to keep the parking lot, which will reside along a major vessel through La Crosse, and any fencing and landscaping aesthetically pleasing, saying in its report that planning staff "applauds" the proposals already put forth.
The council approved both the rezoning for the project, and the conditional use permit allowing for the actual construction. Council members Trost, Chris Kahlow, Mackenzie Mindel and Mac Kiel voted against both motions.
More self-storage units
The council also voted to allow for another home to be demolished, this time on La Crosse's North Side to make way for self storage, and against the recommendation of the planning team.
Helfrich Enterprises plans to demolish the single-family home at 607 Copeland Ave, which is currently non-conforming to current zoning, to build self-storage units in addition to existing units in the lot north of it.
The planning department in its report argued against the project, envisioning a better use for the lot, pointing to the Highway 53 Corridor Plan the city has mapped out to revamp much of the North Side.
"It is hard to ignore the possibilities for this parcel beyond self-storage. The applicant owns four adjacent parcels, a combined 28,400 square feet, at an intersection on a main arterial street through La Crosse. A different kind of rezoning to building a high intensity retail, office or housing development would be more valuable and more consistent with the goals of La Crosse's plans. Self-storage buildings don't provide a positive identity or beneficial activity," the report said.
Still, council members argued that the lot in its current state is in poor condition, and that filling it with the storage units would be a big improvement.
The rezoning for the project passed the council, with council members Mindel, Kahlow and Kiel voting against.
Environmentally friendly change
The council also approved a change order to begin work on retrofitting the city's light fixtures for LED bulbs, which officials said will aid environmentally and financially.
In addition the new environmentally friendly bulbs, the city is having meters installed on each individual fixture, allowing them to only pay for the electricity used instead of the flat rate it currently pays Xcel Energy.
"If we have a burnt out light, we pay a fee no matter what," said Jamie Hassemer with the engineering department. "Just switching over to that will actually save us, because metered rates are actually slightly less than the flat rates."
Thursday marked the first official common council meeting since the city elected six new members and mayor, and as expected, there were clumsy moments, but the new leaders also demonstrated they were ready for the job, often posing questions and leading discussions alongside the veteran members.
"This is the first time I've been in a council meeting with the other council members, and I'm really enjoying this conversation, especially from the new members. So I truly appreciate their diligence in doing research, talking to neighbors, talking to other people in the city staff — I think that's incredibly important and I feel very good that I'm seeing new council members do that," Sleznikow said.
The fresh faced council also approved the 2022 equipment budget, an amendable $6.5 million price tag that gets added to the overall projects budget this summer, and the final city budget this fall.
Appointments approved
A large batch of Mayor Mitch Reynolds' first appointments were also approved Thursday. Appointments of council members and citizens made by Reynolds and approved are listed here:
- Animal Control Governing Board: Council member Chris Woodard
- Arts Board: Council member Mark Neumann
- Aviation Board: Council member Andrea Richmond
- Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee: Council member Sleznikow
- Board of Park Commissioners: Jacqueline Marcou
- Boundary Agreement Task Force: Council members Trost, Doug Happel and Neumann
- Committee for Citizens with Disabilities: Council member Sleznikow
- City Plan Commission: Council members Trost and Kahlow
- City Vision 2040 Steering Committee: Council member Kahlow
- Climate Action Plan Steering Committee: Council member Mindel
- Community Development Committee: Council member Trost and council president Barb Janssen
- EMS Contract Negotiating Committee: Council members Richmond and Happel
- Heritage Preservation Commission: Council member Mindel
- Human Rights commission: Council member Kiel, Tracy Littlejohn, Chelsey Myhre-Foster, Tashyra Bernard, Chauncy Turner and Julie McDermid
- International Committee: Council member Chris Woodard
- Joint Board of Harbor Commissioners: Council member Neumann
- La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau: Council member Neumeister
- La Crosse Center Board: Council member Neumeister
- La Crosse Historic and Cultural Museum Planning Task Force: Council member Mindel
- Library Board: Council member Kiel, Araysa Simpson and Kathlyn Ivey
- Municipal Transit Utility: Council member Justice Weaver
- Neighborhood Revitalization Commission: Council member Sleznikow, Janet Allen and Linda Lee
- Police and Fire Commission: Nese Nasif
- Public Safety Communications Board: Council member Happel
- Redevelopment Authority: Council member Richmond and Edward Przytarski
- Room Tax Commission: Council member Weaver