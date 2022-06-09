City council bans conversion therapy for minors in La Crosse

It will now be unlawful to perform conversion therapy on minors in the city of La Crosse after the city council adopted an ordinance Thursday night that bans the harmful practice.

The ordinance bans any type of conversion therapy, which is a practice that affects the LGBTQ+ community by attempting to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, to be practiced in La Crosse on anyone under the age of 18.

The ban narrowly passed the La Crosse Common Council on a vote of 6-4, and makes La Crosse the 14th Wisconsin city to ban conversion therapy.

"It feels great to be able to show that the city is truly behind this community," said council member Mac Kiel, who sponsored the legislation. "It's exciting to pass something like this for our youth, and not just to protect them but to give them a voice."

Conversion therapy, which can often be referred to as "reparative therapy" or another type of counseling, is a widely discredited practice that aims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. It has been discredited and opposed by most major medical and psychological groups around the world.

A large number of studies and evidence shows that conversion therapy doesn't work because it operates under the falsehood that a person's sexual orientation or gender identity is a medical condition that can be "cured" or changed. Instead, conversion therapy has been proven and anecdotally reported to do more harm than good.

One study from the UCLA School of Law Williams Institute finds that lesbian, gay or bisexual individuals that have undergone conversion therapy are almost twice as likely to attempt suicide.

Other statistics shared by the Human Rights Campaign indicate that conversion therapy can be especially harmful to LGBTQ+ youth — a group of people who are already at a higher risk for mental health conditions and suicide attempts — and that when they are "highly rejected" by parents and caregivers they are eight times as likely to have attempted suicide and six times as likely to report high levels of depression.

A study published earlier this spring in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics also reaffirmed that LGBTQ+ youth that underwent some type of conversion therapy experienced "severe consequences" compared to their peers, including serious psychological distress, depression, substance abuse and suicide.

The ban gained a lot of attention in recent days, and the council chambers were filled on Thursday with about 60 people in the audience, some of them wearing masks or shirts with the pride flag on them.

Despite the large turnout, none of the members of the public were able to speak, though comments and some cheers were heard from the crowd at times. Public hearings aren't typically held at city council meetings but can be allowed with a majority vote. A motion by council member Chris Woodard to open a public hearing failed because no one seconded it.

Three council members, including Scott Neumeister who expressed his support for the ban last week, were not in attendance for the meeting, tightening the margin for votes.

Woodard joined council president Barb Janssen, and council members Doug Happel and Andrea Richmond in opposing the ban.

Both Janssen and Happel expressed that while they didn't support the practice of conversion therapy, they thought it wasn't within the city's scope to ban it.

"I don't believe the city council has the authority to be managing such a thing," Janssen said.

Others disagreed, saying it was an important step for the city to take.

"We can put out all of these awesome action statements and say that it might be a statewide issue. With all due respect, I feel that we have the power to protect our youth in this city," Kiel said.

Council member Chris Kahlow said, "If it does nothing but help those people who are impacted and may be impacted, then we need to do that."

Some officials and community members also expressed concern over whether the ban was necessary because they weren't aware that conversion therapy was being practiced in the community.

But letters from religious leaders and counselors that were submitted to the city, and conversations the Tribune has had in recent days indicates that conversion therapy is being practiced in the community, though not always labeled that way outright.

In a letter of opposition, Dave Konkol, the justice and outreach pastor at First Free Church in Onalaska, said that he would be in violation of the ban for the counseling he offers.

"These ordinances infringe on freedom and take away the opportunity for people who want a path out of homosexuality," wrote Jacob Wallace, the senior pastor at River of Life Church in Onalaska, saying men and women in his parish who are attracted to the same sex "often seek out help and counsel."

Pastor Andy LeFebre of Rivers Harvest Church in Onalaska wrote in his letter, "I am in the conversion business as a pastor. I've seen people with these struggles completely change."

The Tribune also spoke with one community member familiar with a La Crosse counseling practice that offers services that fall under the city's definition of conversion therapy.

Kiel noted during the meeting that conversion therapy is also likely to happen outside of a medical environment, or not with a licensed psychologist, and therefore not advertised, and that the city may become more aware of practices because of the ban.

In the days leading up to the council meeting, a wave of opposition to the ban began to mount. Since Tuesday, about 60 letters of opposition were submitted to the city, a swarm of voices that was not there the week prior. Almost half of those letters were submitted just hours before the meeting.

In the letters, many argued that banning conversion therapy infringed on religious freedoms and parental rights, though advocates pushed back on that, saying it was only meant to protect kids against abuse.

Others argued the definition of conversion therapy was too broad, saying they were worried it would ban a parent's ability to seek counseling or help for their kids.

But the city's ordinance is explicit in saying it is only banning efforts to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

The city specifically defines conversion therapy as any practices or treatments that seek to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, including psychological counseling. It also includes efforts to change a person's behavior or gender expression, or reduce attraction or feelings towards someone of the same sex.

It does not include counseling that provides support, acceptance and understanding of a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

That means an individual is still allowed to seek guidance or counseling from a religious leader, for instance, about their sexuality or gender identity, so long as there isn't an attempt to change how that person is identifying.

"We are not banning the ability to have conversations, what we are banning is the very act of conversion therapy, which is very different," council member Mackenzie Mindel said.

Kiel said that placing this ban on conversion therapy may even increase the conversations.

"The big reason behind this is to give them the opportunity to feel comfortable coming forward and having the conversations about that," she said.

About 50 letters of support were issued for the ban, including from the School District of La Crosse, the YWCA of La Crosse, Cia Siab, Inc. The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection, and a number of medical and psychology professionals, in addition to other community members.

Council members on both side of the issue said that they felt the weight of the voices from the community, but said it didn't sway them either way.

The idea to ban conversion therapy in the city was first introduced by students at UW-La Crosse, who then worked with Kiel to draft the resolution.

The ban will be enforced by local law enforcement and the municipal court system, and the city's attorney Stephen Matty said that the punishment for violating the new law would range between $50-$1,000.

Going forward, Kiel said it will be important to let the community know this practice is no longer allowed, and to educate the public — especially parents and youth — on what exactly conversion therapy is.

"If you hear of something like this, then question it, look into it. The police department is here to help and see if it's against this ordinance," Kiel said.

