City council members clash over new framework that would guide La Crosse away from fossil fuels

Members of the La Crosse Common Council are clashing over a new measure meant to guide the city when making future decisions about fossil fuel use and climate change.

Under a new resolution, the city would look at limiting or preventing future fossil fuel expansion in La Crosse, and instead accelerate clean energy production.

Staff said it is intended as a "policy direction," and isn't a binding restriction on fossil fuel protections yet. It will instead work as a guide that coincides with the upcoming climate action plan coming from the Climate Action Plan Steering Committee, which will include concrete policies.

"While this is not necessarily a specific call to action, it's just enabling future, more specific action," environmental planner Lewis Kuhlman said.

The Judiciary & Administration Committee narrowly approved the resolution Tuesday night, with a vote of 3-2, with one abstention and one council member absent.

The resolution, which the committee drafted, also reaffirms the city's commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and any rollback of existing climate policy, and officially declares a climate emergency.

Fossil fuels are a type of natural energy source, such as coal or natural gas, that when burned, release planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

Some city council members claimed the new resolution was political, and wondered whether businesses in the city that rely on fossil fuels had been contacted yet.

Council member Chris Woodard, who works for Kwik Trip, asked if the city had reached out to local gas stations yet to find out their plans for developing electric charging stations.

Kuhlman said that was the "next step in the process," but said this policy direction wouldn't be to necessarily get rid of gas stations.

"It would just be thinking about in the future, if we're seeing more development of gas stations, are we including electric chargers and that kind of stuff?" Kuhlman said.

Council member Scott Neumeister took issue with not including businesses sooner in the process, noting that Kwik Trip specifically is one of the largest employers in the area.

"Not that they should dictate the outcome of this anyways, but we should be getting the input," Neumeister said.

Council president Barb Janssen said she thought the previous commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, which she supported, was clear enough. She said she received phone calls from residents that indicated a "misunderstanding" among the public.

"My biggest concern of this resolution would be that we're putting a political spin on becoming more carbon neutral, and that's very concerning to me," Janssen said, though she didn't specify which parts were political. She said people are "very sensitive with how things are worded."

But others saw it as the right step forward.

"I don't feel like this is getting too far ahead and we're not specifically talking about certain actions that will be made tonight. But it's the city reaffirming our commitment to climate action, moving forward with our climate action goals," said council member Mackenzie Mindel, who is sponsoring the legislation.

Mindel, who also serves on the Climate Action Plan Steering Committee, said she didn't see any "political spin" on the resolution, saying, "I think this is a good next step."

In 2019, the city of La Crosse committed to reaching 100% carbon neutrality by 2050, with increments along the way.

An emissions report from 2021 showed that the city was falling behind on some of its goals for 2025, but making progress on others.

Through its existing work with Xcel Energy, Kuhlman said he felt "fairly confident" that the city could shift away from using fossil fuels to power buildings, but that transportation would be trickier.

The policy framework will look at the big picture, not just cars and gas stations, but also when looking at developing housing or promoting more alternative transportation options such as bike and pedestrian infrastructure.

It will serve as "something to stand by when we're making those tough decisions," Kuhlman said.

Kuhlman said other cities around the country are making similar commitments to stray from fossil fuels.

Council members Andrea Richmond and Neumeister voted against the resolution on Tuesday, though Neumeister said he may change his mind and wants the ability to debate the issue next week. Woodard abstained from the vote.

This resolution will head to the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday, June 9, for a final vote.

