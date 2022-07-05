City council members concerned with Western's plans to demolish house for more green space

Western Technical College has plans to tear down a house on its campus to make way for green space — and possibly more parking eventually — a plan that several La Crosse Common Council members are concerned with.

The college is currently requesting a conditional use permit with the city to tear down what is believed to be a single-family house located at 310 8th Street North, which Western recently purchased, and converting the lot into green space.

Western's three-year facilities plan, however, calls for eventually turning 8th Street green space into parking that could provide up to 50 spaces.

Officials at back-to-back meetings on Tuesday expressed concerns that more housing in the city would be demolished, and that the lot's next use would likely be for parking.

The City Plan Commission narrowly voted to approve the permit on Tuesday, with a 4-3 vote, and a vote to approve the permit failed at the Judiciary & Administration Committee with a tie vote. It will go on to the full city council next week.

The house in question has been vacant since tenants moved out at the end of May, according to Western officials, but it has not been condemned.

The property is the last remaining in a row of houses that used to line the western side of the block between Vine and Pine Streets, some of which were demolished in 2019 for the same immediate purpose of green space.

Continuing to demolish housing when the city faces a lack of affordable and quality housing — an issue that has been placed at the top of the priority list for Mayor Mitch Reynolds — was something that didn't sit right with a handful of council members.

"We speak constantly about affordable housing and a lack of housing, and here we are being asked to demolish another house," council member Chris Kahlow said.

Western director of facilities Jay McHenry told officials that the only current plans the college has for the lot is green space, and that the three-year facilities plans are required by the state as a forecast for future projects.

"Those plans are by no means cast, as they are not yet funded," he said, saying after demolition the college would evaluate any future uses.

McHenry also stated that if the college wanted to convert that green space into a parking lot, that would need to go back before the city council.

Council member Jennifer Trost said she was frustrated by Western's pattern of purchasing housing without any intentions of using it as such.

"Why not just maintain the house so that people can live in it?" Trost asked.

"That's not our mission," McHenry responded.

Trost added that she serves on other committees that are "clawing bit-by-bit" to add new or rehabilitate housing throughout the city.

"And it's frustrating to see our higher education partners contributing to pressure on the housing market in the city," she said.

Other city officials were hung up on a 10-year agreement made in 2019 between the city and Western that established the campus' boundary and limited the city's power to intervene in developments within that boundary.

"This is a property that already is in that existing boundary and therefore, we're not allowed to put a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) on that property or deny any conditional use permit for such an application," city planner Andrea Trane said.

Several city officials said that this standing agreement was why they supported the permit.

"We made an agreement with them and at this point I don't think we can deny it," council member Scott Neumeister said.

The agreement states that the city "agrees to issue conditional use permits to Western for the demolition of the buildings and structures located on the Conditional Use Properties, provided Western has submitted the proper applications, complied with all applicable federal, state and local laws and paid the necessary fees for the conditional use permits to the city."

But Kahlow, who said she has voted to deny all demolitions on Western's campus since she was elected in 2019 and described the area as a "mass of concrete," said the agreement drew more questions for her.

She specifically pointed to a clause in the agreement where Western and the city agreed to rehabilitate and grow housing in the area, but Trane said this requirement was fulfilled when Western invested money into the Imagine 2040 La Crosse Downtown Plan.

Still, several officials expressed they weren't sure the agreement was still the right plan.

"That's a lot of property that's taxed right now that a former council and administration and planning department gave up, and that kind-of bound the hands of a later council," Kahlow said. She said she has questions for the city's attorney ahead of the city council meeting.

The permit will go to the full city council next week for a final vote.

