City council punts fossil fuel framework to next month, hoping to make it less 'political'

Officials will rework a new policy framework that was intended to guide the city of La Crosse in its future fossil fuel usage, after officials were concerned the current language was too political.

Under the resolution, the expansion of fossil fuels in La Crosse would be limited or prevented, and instead the city would accelerate clean energy production. The La Crosse Common Council narrowly voted on Thursday to refer the decision for 30 days.

"Right now, I believe that some of the wording actually creates division. And it's our job to be the role models to our community to bring people along," council president Barb Janssen said.

Janssen said it should go back to committee to eliminate "buzz words" and "words that create division," but wouldn't specify what those words were at the council meeting. She said she could provide specifics before the next council cycle started.

The legislation would not be a the final nail in the coffin for fossil fuels in La Crosse. It's instead being described as a guide for policymakers as they evaluate the use of fossil fuels for future developments such as housing and transportation.

It's specifically meant to accompany a climate action plan that will soon be coming from the city's Climate Action Plan Steering Committee, which will present actual policies on climate initiatives.

Additionally, the legislation is meant to be a renewing of the city's commitment to being carbon neutral by 2050, something opponents found unnecessary.

"I'm not speaking against protecting against climate change, I'm speaking that we don't need this," said council member Doug Happel, who added that he felt there wasn't an immediate climate emergency because "the weather looks fairly good."

Happel agreed that the language was currently too political. He said that when creating the city's original resolution for carbon neutrality in 2019, it was redrafted to remove language about the Paris Climate Accords, which made it divisive, saying similar revisions should happen with this latest legislation.

Happel also argued that limiting fossil fuels in the future could create a rise in gas prices, similar to what the country is currently experiencing.

Currently, high gas prices are due to a combination of oil producers cutting back on production because of the pandemic and new focuses on clean energy. And while prices were on the rise before Russia — the world's largest oil producer and exporter — invaded Ukraine, the war only exacerbated the issue.

"I would go so far as to say a vote in favor of this resolution technically is a vote in favor of high gas prices," Happel said.

Council member Mark Neumann, who has put climate initiatives at the front of his platform both on the city council and through his campaign for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, said the referral would be helpful.

"It really is important that we bring the whole community forward in addressing this issue that's of such importance," Neumann said, saying bringing everyone on board will "make it more effective."

The resolution will head back to the Climate Action Plan Steering Committee for a revision and eventually back to the full city council in July for another vote.

