City council tables King & 11th Streets housing project for another month

A revised version of the report seems to change the weight the neighborhood planning guidelines hold for the project, which had been then scaled down to 12 units, writing instead that, "The development of affordable, medium to high-density housing is of the utmost importance; however, we must not disregard; the zoning district guidelines in our Comprehensive Plan, recommendations from the Washburn Neighborhood Plan and Imagine 2040 Plan. Due to the conflict with these adopted plans, conflict with TND zoning district intent ... planning staff recommends denial of this item."

It's also important to note that one of the set of guidelines staff measured against, the Imagine 2040 Plan, was not approved by the La Crosse Common Council until Thursday.

Officials also said the change in recommendation was due to "negative" feedback from the neighborhood and community, which planning staff repeated on Thursday.

"I question the Planning Department on how and why they were for it once and were against it before, because I don't think neighborhood input should have been part of that. I think that's part of our job is to do that," Neumeister said.

Council member Chris Kahlow, who represents the district, urged the council Thursday to vote the entire project down, which has been hanging in the balance for several months now.