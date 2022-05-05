City eyes $7.4 million equipment budget for 2023, slightly higher than last year

The city of La Crosse is planning to spend just over $7.4 million on equipment in 2023, a slightly higher tally than last year.

The 2023 Capital Equipment Budget was approved by the Finance & Personnel Committee Thursday night, which is the first piece of the city's annual budget. It will eventually get folded into the city's project budget, and won't be officially approved until the final budget adoption in the fall.

The city's Municipal Transit has the largest equipment budget of the departments, estimating $2,340,000 to go towards hybrid buses for the year. About $1.87 million of that will be covered by state and federal dollars, the budget states.

The Fire Department plans to spend $1.52 million in equipment.

These funds will be used for a new hazardous materials team response vehicle, thermal imaging cameras, equipment for special operations teams and urban search and rescue response, dual band radios and more.

Additionally, $218,978 will be used for annual upgrades to the citywide radio system.

The Streets Department will need $874,500 in equipment next year.

That will go towards a forklift, motor grader, truck vacuum street sweeper, drive-on lift anda portable digital reader board.

At the airport, $720,000 is planned to purchase an airfield plow truck, lawn mower and tar kettle.

The city's Police Department will get $20,000 for annual investments in bullet-proof vests.

Adding the finishing touches to its expansion, the La Crosse Center is requesting $14,000 for cement benches in front of its building that would be for the public.

And the city's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department will need $236,000 in equipment. $40,000 of that will be used for pool chairs at the city's pools, and the remaining will be used for a log truck and buffalo turbine blower.

The IT Department is requesting $349,000 and the city's parking utility is requesting $18,000.

For public works, $143,000 is budgeted for the Sanitary Sewer Utility, $36,000 for refuse and recycling, $395,000 for the Stormwater Utility and $550,000 for the Water Utility.

In 2022, the city budgeted $6,960,765 for equipment.

The La Crosse Common Council will vote on the equipment budget next Thursday.

