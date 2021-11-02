City eyes 'tweaking' zoning rules to to allow Bethany Lutheran upgrades, future developments

La Crosse officials are looking at changing a zoning rule in the wake of debate over expansions to the Bethany Lutheran Homes campus on the city's South Side, hoping the change will dismantle a hurdle for other developments down the road.

The La Crosse City Plan Commission voted Monday evening to refer a zoning change for Bethany Lutheran that has met opposition from neighbors. The move would give the city time to amend the current zoning law in a compromise.

This will be the third time the issue has been referred, though all parties involved seemed to be in agreement of the latest plan.

Bethany Lutheran has proposed plans to expand its Eagle Crest South facility with a four-story, 60-unit addition to the existing building.

In order to construct the addition, the property it would be built on needs to be rezoned from the R5-Multiple Dwelling District to the R6-Special Multiple District to allow for the intended use of the building, which would be to spread out its existing residents who currently share units. Its current zoning only allows for up to three-and-a-half stories on a property.

The new zoning level could allow up to 10 stories on the lot, however, which has been a point of concern for some neighbors who have shown support for the overall four-story project, but have voiced worries that bigger projects could come in the future.

Last month, officials decided to refer the zoning decision another month in hopes that neighbors and Bethany leaders could come up with a deed restriction that would limit its developments to four stories, but on Monday city staff said that an agreement could not be reached in time.

Instead officials hope to amend the R5 zoning law to allow for four stories or 55 feet to make way for Bethany's expansion but put a restriction on how high any other developments could go.

Council member Jennifer Trost, who has been leading the conversations between neighbors and Bethany Lutheran, said that the amendment would not only remedy this specific situation, but also help address a "missing middle" in the city.

"What it will do is give more flexibility in the height limit of the residential zoning codes, and the amendment creates the missing middle in La Crosse, which is four stories. We don't currently have a zoning category for four stories — it's either three-and-a-half and 10. And that's a big jump," Trost said.

Trost said that this change would not create any new zoning districts, but would allow for an additional 10 feet or one floor to existing ones. "We would then have a standalone four-story housing option that's useful for the entire city," she said.

The gap in height allowances has had an impact on development throughout the city, Trost said, pointing out that existing R5 buildings include the Villas on Cass and the Holy Trinity School, while R6 buildings include Washburn on the Park, Elliot Arms and the Millenial — none of which reach 10 stories.

"These existing height limits have pushed property owners to seek zoning changes for heights that vastly exceed their needs and then alternatively might have even inhibited some other mid-rise projects," Trost said.

"So that's my goal here, is to create a policy solution by tweaking the zoning code just a little bit and in the end we're dealing with the zoning rather than the development," she said. "We're finding a zoning solution that is actually applicable to other options on the city or in the future."

"I appreciate this compromise," one neighbor said to the Commission on Monday. Another neighbor thanked officials for listening to the neighbors' concerns.

Bethany Lutheran CEO Todd Wilson called it a resolution that "suits everybody's needs."

The 30-day referral for this project will need approval from the Judiciary & Law Committee on Tuesday evening and the full La Crosse Common Council next week, but it is likely to pass.

Officials hope to then submit the amendment to the zoning rule later this week so that it will be ready for approval in December.

A second component to Bethany's expansion project was partially approved by the commission, which waives an off-street parking requirement for the new expansion, since no new residents will be moving in, but there will be a requirement to allow for bicycle parking near the building's entrance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.