City issued slightly fewer parking tickets, saw more ramp parkers in 2021

The city of La Crosse issued fewer parking tickets in 2021 than in 2020 according to the latest report, but officials said the city's parking utility is beginning to recover from the pandemic.

The parking utility's fourth quarter and end-of-the-year report shows that 30,803 citations were issued in 2021, amounting to about $529,211 in fines.

The original totals published in the year-end report showed an increase in citations, but a city official told the Tribune that was a typo. The figures published in each quarterly report were accurate.

In 2020 there were slightly more tickets issued at 38,402 for $642,652, and last year's numbers are an even further cry from the 53,183 and $907,886 issued in 2019, meaning these rates have dropped about 42% since the start of the pandemic.

Still, officials noted at the Board of Public Works meeting on Monday that the city's parking utility — which uses its annual fees to help fund itself annually — is beginning to bounce back from the virus' impact.

"We're starting to recover from that, but it's definitely been a slow process," said parking utility coordinator Greg Elsen.

Part of this has been happening in the parking ramps and pay-to-park zones, where Elsen said more "consistent" numbers are being seen. The parking utility manages about 4,000 parking spaces throughout the city.

Specifically, the amount of ramp fees paid at a pay station or through the app — which are one-time or short-term payments — were up from 2020 at about $205,720. That's a gain of about half the loss seen during the pandemic for this specific type of payment.

The amount of permits purchased for the parking ramps, however, was down a bit at $727,736, but still up from 2019.

Elsen told the board that the city saw an increase in parking ramp fees in the last quarter of 2021 because they offered paid parking for events, which beefed up the incoming payments.

The total amount of transactions completed at a pay station and online bounced back slightly from 2020 and dropped on the mobile app.

Permits sold at the La Crosse Center parking ramp were the only ones still down from 2020, and the city's Main Street and Pine Street ramps were the only ones to surpass 2019's rates.

The city also newly began offering parking permits to contractors working in the city, which was among the 2021 parking utility goals. Two permits were issued to contractors last year.

In addition, according to the report, parking enforcement read more than 3.15 million license plates in 2021 and discovered more than 110,600 violations. 57 vehicles were also immobilized in the city in 2021 — down dramatically from 2020 and 2019 — and only $14,650 in immobilization fees were paid compared to the more than $48,000 in 2020 and $86,000 in 2019.

Some of these numbers were also incorrect in the city's year-end totals published in the report, staff confirmed.

Elsen said that looking ahead, one of the major priorities for the parking utility will still be to increase security at its parking ramps.

Last week, a man was charged for stabbing a person in the Riverside ramp.

Currently every ramp has security cameras located in the exit and entrance areas, but the city looked to install more cameras in the elevator lobbies and stairwells in 2021, like are currently in the Market Square ramp. Because of distribution issues, the city said the additional cameras were on backorder for the Riverside ramp and would be installed early next month.

Staff said installing more in all of the ramps will still be a top goal.

"I like the progress that we're making," Mayor Mitch Reynolds said on Monday.

Additionally, other goals of the parking utility remain to be installing technology to read license plates and occupancy signage in the ramps. Staff has gotten quotes for both projects and they await being added to a future budget.

Last year staff also repainted and implemented color consistency between all ramps and levels to provide clarity for users.

The city also updated its parking utility website by adding new maps, pictures and informational videos.

Other 2021 recommendations such as increasing signage around the ramps, expanding pay-to-park zones and promoting cycling in the ramps did not receive as much progress according to the report or are on hold until after the pandemic.

