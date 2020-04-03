City launches webpage to help La Crosse residents find help during pandemic

The page includes headings covering everything from housing and utilities, to child care and parenting, to employment and personal finances. It also includes directions for people looking for transportation and mental health services, as well as advice to stay safe and volunteer to help.

Gregerson and other city staff members spent hours compiling emails and making calls to verify the best way to contact different organizations.

The page builds on the frontline response that has kept the city providing its vital services, said Mayor Tim Kabat.

“We focused initially, of course, on making sure that the city is still providing critical services and those are not significantly changing,” Kabat said.

However, as the financial pinch starts to set in, the city wants to make sure people know where to turn for help.

“We have the obligation to ensure our community is aware of the resources available to them during a time of crisis, especially for the most vulnerable. This community coordination plan does just that,” Kabat said.

The web page, which is available is fluid and will grow as the city gets more information.

If people want to add a resource, they can contact Gregerson at gregersonc@cityoflacrosse.org. Those without internet can call 608-789-2489 for more information on services or to add resources to the list.

