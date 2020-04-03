City launches webpage to help La Crosse residents find help during pandemic

The city of La Crosse put its existing partnerships and connections to work over the past week, culminating in the launch of a webpage to help people weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
The page on the city’s website is a community resource guide compiling support systems and a list of resources to give people an idea of where to find everything from food to help keeping their small business afloat while the coronavirus is keeping everyone home.
“What’s happening locally is that we know the economic recession is really hurting people, so we wanted to get these resources out as soon as we could,” said community development administrator Caroline Gregerson.
The city’s planning department had worked with a variety of organizations and businesses to provide funding and support over the years as part of a push toward public and private partnerships in the area, which made compiling the list doable.
“Since the outbreak of the disease, a lot of these resources and how they’re operating has changed,” Gregerson said, but the city wanted to support what their important mission.
“We really tried to follow up and got good information to the public as to how the services were operating,” she said.
The page includes headings covering everything from housing and utilities, to child care and parenting, to employment and personal finances. It also includes directions for people looking for transportation and mental health services, as well as advice to stay safe and volunteer to help.
Gregerson and other city staff members spent hours compiling emails and making calls to verify the best way to contact different organizations.
The page builds on the frontline response that has kept the city providing its vital services, said Mayor Tim Kabat.
“We focused initially, of course, on making sure that the city is still providing critical services and those are not significantly changing,” Kabat said.
However, as the financial pinch starts to set in, the city wants to make sure people know where to turn for help.
“We have the obligation to ensure our community is aware of the resources available to them during a time of crisis, especially for the most vulnerable. This community coordination plan does just that,” Kabat said.
The web page, which is available is fluid and will grow as the city gets more information.
If people want to add a resource, they can contact Gregerson at gregersonc@cityoflacrosse.org. Those without internet can call 608-789-2489 for more information on services or to add resources to the list.
