City looks at only requiring alternate side parking during snow emergencies

City officials are considering making another change to alternate side parking rules by only requiring it during heavy snowfalls.

The idea was introduced at Wednesday night's Neighborhood Revitalization Commission meeting. It is still being workshopped and has not yet been approved or voted on by any board.

Under the possible change, alternate side parking would only be required when a certain amount of snow was expected to accumulate, which would be declared a "snow emergency."

The city would alert residents in a variety of ways, such as a text message or through its social media and news media partners, that a snow emergency has been declared.

This method also could be used for general maintenance that alternate side parking makes easier such as leaf pick-up or street sweeping. The city could similarly send out a "maintenance" alert, notifying residents that they needed to park on a certain side of the street.

Last year, the La Crosse Common Council approved changing its alternate side parking rules so that it would only begin for the season after the first major snowfall, a change prompted by concerns that residents were being ticketed when there was no snow on the ground. Officials said this latest plan is intended to take that prevention a step further.

Council member Chris Kahlow, who said she has been working on this latest idea with council member Chris Woodard, said this would be specifically helpful in her neighborhood where there is a high number of renters.

She described the possible change as "more equitable and fair and just."

Alternate side parking is a mechanism where residents are required to park their vehicles on certain sides of city streets — with odd or even house numbers — to make way for snowplows, street sweepers and more.

Typically, the city has required alternate side parking from Nov. 15-March 15 with no variances, but as winters and snowfalls change officials grew concerned about unfair enforcement.

Woodard said officials met with city utilities manager Bernie Lenz to discuss the possible change and that a meeting with the Superintendent of Streets, Mike La Fleur, was set for next week.

Exactly how the city would be able to notify all of its residents in snow emergency events is still up for debate.

Other communities use a range of methods to alert the residents about parking changes and weather.

The city of Madison, for example, sends text messages that indicate when a snow emergency has been declared, stating which side of the street to park on and when the emergency will expire.

Woodard said he's talked with other cities around the state and has heard other ideas, noting that Manitowoc has an "impressive app" that helps issue notifications about parking.

"I'm sure community members would appreciate [this change] so it takes effect during snow emergencies, but we'd also have to make sure we have a really thorough communication policy as to when it starts and when it would end," council member Larry Sleznikow said.

Other details such as exactly how long a snow emergency would last and how much snow would count would still need to be ironed out.

The city already has a definition of a "snow emergency" written in its code of ordinances that's used for snowfall outside of its typical alternate side parking season. It indicates that an event of three or more inches of snow accumulation constitutes a snow emergency.

The ordinance also states that the city would send out a notification of the emergency alternate side parking at least six hours prior to when any tickets would be administered.

Officials seemed open to the change on Wednesday. Commissioner Nora Garland said residents are already confused by current alternate side parking rules, and some think it already only happens episodically.

Others noted that there was merit in the "simplicity" of having a constant start and end date.

The idea will need a lot of planning before it can be brought before any board for a vote, and no changes are expected to be made this winter, with eyes set on the next snow season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.