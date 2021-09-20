City looks at reducing amount of wards in redistricting process

At a meeting Monday evening the city of La Crosse Redistricting Committee laid out priorities for staff as they begin drafting new electoral maps, one of these directions being to reduce the amount of wards.
This guideline, introduced by La Crosse clerk Nikki Elsen, would help the city remain in its population window per every ward.
This change would not change the amount of members of the La Crosse Common Council there are, and wards are smaller areas that make up each aldermanic district. At Monday's meeting there was no talk of changing the amount of 13 council members.
Currently, the city has 35 different wards, and by state statute, Elsen said, each ward needs to have between 800-3,200 residents within it. Elsen said that the city could reduce its amount of wards to 26, or two wards per district, which would be the most simplified version.
Elsen said this move will largely be beneficial for voters, specifically in equalizing voting lines within a district.
Members of the redistricting committee — council members Chris Woodard, Larry Sleznikow, Mac Kiel, Mackenzie Mindel and Rebecca Schwarz — accepted this guidance.
The group also directed city staff to prioritize remaining coterminous with the boundaries of La Crosse County's tentative redistricting map, as well as keep populations of each ward in any given district as equal as possible.
The committee also looked at how neighborhood boundaries could be impacted by redistricting.
City staff will now go to work to draw up several options for the committee to look at.
The city, like other communities around the state, are working on a condensed timeline due to the pandemic, which delayed census data.
Next month the group will approve and send a map of ward boundaries through the La Crosse Common Council. Then in November it will be followed by another map using those boundaries to draw new aldermanic districts.
Committees and the council could refer a vote on a map to a special meeting if more time is needed due to the smaller time frame, but maps are set to be approved in the November cycle in order to have districts finalized in time for candidates to take out papers for next year's elections.
The La Crosse Redistricting Committee will meet again next Monday, Sept. 27 to review drafts of maps created by staff.