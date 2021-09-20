City looks at reducing amount of wards in redistricting process

At a meeting Monday evening the city of La Crosse Redistricting Committee laid out priorities for staff as they begin drafting new electoral maps, one of these directions being to reduce the amount of wards.

This guideline, introduced by La Crosse clerk Nikki Elsen, would help the city remain in its population window per every ward.

This change would not change the amount of members of the La Crosse Common Council there are, and wards are smaller areas that make up each aldermanic district. At Monday's meeting there was no talk of changing the amount of 13 council members.

Currently, the city has 35 different wards, and by state statute, Elsen said, each ward needs to have between 800-3,200 residents within it. Elsen said that the city could reduce its amount of wards to 26, or two wards per district, which would be the most simplified version.

Elsen said this move will largely be beneficial for voters, specifically in equalizing voting lines within a district.

Members of the redistricting committee — council members Chris Woodard, Larry Sleznikow, Mac Kiel, Mackenzie Mindel and Rebecca Schwarz — accepted this guidance.