City looks to contract local marketing group to manage public outreach and communications

The city of La Crosse has plans to contract a local marketing group to handle its public relations for the next year as a way to improve communications coming from city hall.
River Travel Media would be contracted by the city for at least 12 months for about $62,700 if approved by the La Crosse Common Council. The contract heads before the Finance & Personnel Committee this Thursday evening, then off to the full council next week for the final vote.
The group would help the city adopt a more cohesive message, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said.
"The idea is just to create more transparency. To create a situation where we're able to better answer the issues of the public," he said. "It's just something that we've never prioritized and you can tell that."
This contract is not adding a new city staff position, but it would essentially serve as a bridge to get the city to a full-time, in-house spokesperson. River Travel Media would provide a "framework" for that eventual position, Reynolds said, and the city is hopeful that position would be created some time next year.
At least one council member has issued concerns that the contract may be a conflict of interest, as the media director of River Travel Media volunteered on Reynolds' campaign, a relationship that the mayor disclosed to council members in an Aug. 25 letter.
"I really just have concerns about that," said council member Andrea Richmond on the issue.
Reynolds told the Tribune that Brent Hanifl helped lead communications and outreach on his campaign as a volunteer, managing social media, emails, messaging and more. According to campaign finance documents, Hanifl did not donate to Reynolds' campaign and was never paid for his work.
Reynolds, who is now about four months into his new role as mayor, said that Hanifl approached him soon after taking office with a proposal to do public outreach for the city. Reynolds said he had been "impressed" by Hanifl's work on his campaign and met with Hanifl and other leaders of River Travel Media to hear more.
"If there are people who are uncomfortable with it, I understand. I get it. I wasn't thinking of, 'I'm going to bestow this gift upon somebody worked on my campaign as a volunteer,'" Reynolds said. "I was just thinking about let's get the messaging out to the city of La Crosse so I can help people."
Doug Happel, council member and chair of Finance & Personnel said he didn't think the relationship between Reynolds and Hanifl reached the point of concern.
"Lots of people volunteer for campaigns, lots of people contribute money to campaigns, and if that was a prohibiting factor we'd have all kinds of places that any governmental entities could not work with," Happel said. "If the mayor had — which he doesn't — had a financial interest in the company, that would obviously be inappropriate."
Happel did have some questions about the spending, and said he will likely vote in favor of the contract, but was not ready to commit to supporting it, saying he wanted to "listen to the discussion and the mayor's explanation."
Others have questioned the process to acquire the contract, wondering if there was enough effort to hear a wide range of proposals for the service.
Reynolds said the city received one other proposal from another local group that he said was more than 10 times the cost. The service agreement did not need to go through a bidding process, he said, and could either be sought by reaching out to companies directly or through a request for proposal (RFP) process.
The proposal from River Travel Media outlines that it would help the city lock down its "branding" and work as a liaison between the city and media, public and other partners.
This would include social media development, newsletters, blog posts, advertisements, research and improvements to general communications and more.
The group quoted the city at $66,800, barring any additional third party costs, but included a discount if contracted for one year at about $5,225 a month.
The resolution for the contract outlines that the city will use dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, general fund and MTU to fund the contract through this year. The funding for the remaining 2022 months will need to be included in the city budget, which gets approved in November.
Finance & Personnel will vote on the contract at its meeting Thursday night at 6. The meeting is held in person at the Southside Neighborhood Center, and can also be viewed online by visiting bit.ly/2WH8Ee2.