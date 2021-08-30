City looks to contract local marketing group to manage public outreach and communications

"I really just have concerns about that," said council member Andrea Richmond on the issue.

Reynolds told the Tribune that Brent Hanifl helped lead communications and outreach on his campaign as a volunteer, managing social media, emails, messaging and more. According to campaign finance documents, Hanifl did not donate to Reynolds' campaign and was never paid for his work.

Reynolds, who is now about four months into his new role as mayor, said that Hanifl approached him soon after taking office with a proposal to do public outreach for the city. Reynolds said he had been "impressed" by Hanifl's work on his campaign and met with Hanifl and other leaders of River Travel Media to hear more.

"If there are people who are uncomfortable with it, I understand. I get it. I wasn't thinking of, 'I'm going to bestow this gift upon somebody worked on my campaign as a volunteer,'" Reynolds said. "I was just thinking about let's get the messaging out to the city of La Crosse so I can help people."

Doug Happel, council member and chair of Finance & Personnel said he didn't think the relationship between Reynolds and Hanifl reached the point of concern.