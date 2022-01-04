City looks to fix, vaccinate feral cats before releasing back into community

The city of La Crosse is hoping new legislation will help control its feral cat population.

The new proposal, which was approved by the Judiciary & Administration Committee Tuesday night, would allow for free-roaming cats to be captured, attended to medically, and then released back into the community.

This process will help mitigate the amount of cats brought into the Coulee Region Humane Society (CRHS), as well as reduce the stray cat population and any nuisances they may cause.

"This is a very pragmatic solution to a very significant problem that we have here in the city of La Crosse, and that's a tremendous overpopulation of cats," Mayor Mitch Reynolds said.

Currently, legislation prevents the Coulee Region Humane Society from releasing a cat into the community without an owner. But officials said that the amount of cats that are brought into the shelter is overwhelming and not enough find new homes.

"It is almost impossible to adopt out all the cats that are coming into the Humane Society because there are just so many," Reynolds said.

The CRHS would now be able to evaluate cats that are brought in to decide whether it's friendly enough for adoption, which is the preferable next step.

But if it's decided the cat is unable to be rehomed, the CRHS will vaccinate them, spay or neuter them and then release them in the same location where known community caretakers are providing them with food.

The stray cats are captured with humane live traps, officials said. There are already several in place throughout the community.

Cats that go through this program will be "ear-tipped," where the tip of its ear is removed. This will help identify the cats that have already been fixed and vaccinated and don't need to be brought back in. These cats will also be exempt from licensing and permitting in the city.

The CRHS will take on all of the medical costs associated with the program.

Reynolds said the city's feral cat population has always been a problem and continues to worsen. He described current methods as a "vacuum," saying that removing one cat from an area doesn't eliminate them.

In addition to limiting the population of community cats, officials said that cats who are fixed often hunt less and the program would limit the amount of felines that are euthanized.

The new approach — which has been around for years and has been successful in other communities — was described as an ongoing fix that would help lessen the financial burden of the city.

"You may not see it next month," said Margie Webster with Coulee Region Meow Mission," but it's going to be a long-term solution to a problem this community's been dealing with for a long time."

Reynolds said it will be a "long-term solution that will indeed lessen our cost for animal control over the long term because there will be far fewer cats for our animal control agents to handle."

The CRHS said it had this program prepared and ready to launch prior to the pandemic but it was put on pause.

Similar legislation will be heading for the La Crosse County Board as well, officials said. Leaders of the cause said this problem is particularly bad in rural parts of the community.

The county does not need to approve its resolution for the city to move forward itself, and the La Crosse Common Council will take a final vote next Thursday.

