City looks to keep trimming $84 million project budget as public begins to weigh-in

The La Crosse project budget is slowly being narrowed down as the public begins to weigh in on priorities.

The city held its first public hearing Monday night on the 2022-26 Capital Projects Budget, which was initially proposed and is still hovering at around $84 million, but is likely to be much smaller by the time it is finalized and added to the overall budget in the fall.

City officials emphasized at the meeting that this is just the first step of many on planning where to spend the city's money in the next year, and up to three other public hearings could be held until it's all said and done.

The city has been working to improve the budget process and make it "less arbitrary," Mayor Mitch Reynolds said. A new scoring system to help prioritize projects has been implemented, and the city will put a bigger emphasis on the five-year scope.

This will help officials have a more "realistic" view of "what we can afford as a city as opposed to what we would like to have," Reynolds said. "And the two do not nor have they ever really matched up. And the difference has been frankly significant how far apart the needs and the wants are."