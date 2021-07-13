City looks to keep trimming $84 million project budget as public begins to weigh-in

The La Crosse project budget is slowly being narrowed down as the public begins to weigh in on priorities.
The city held its first public hearing Monday night on the 2022-26 Capital Projects Budget, which was initially proposed and is still hovering at around $84 million, but is likely to be much smaller by the time it is finalized and added to the overall budget in the fall.
City officials emphasized at the meeting that this is just the first step of many on planning where to spend the city's money in the next year, and up to three other public hearings could be held until it's all said and done.
The city has been working to improve the budget process and make it "less arbitrary," Mayor Mitch Reynolds said. A new scoring system to help prioritize projects has been implemented, and the city will put a bigger emphasis on the five-year scope.
This will help officials have a more "realistic" view of "what we can afford as a city as opposed to what we would like to have," Reynolds said. "And the two do not nor have they ever really matched up. And the difference has been frankly significant how far apart the needs and the wants are."
"We're already in a bit of a situation where we have to do a lot of trimming and everything that we add causes something to change. At this point we have to continue to fit within our borrowing," said finance director Valerie Fenske.
A group of around 25 community members and officials joined the City Plan Commission at the Southside Neighborhood Center on Monday to show support for parts of the budget.
Neighbors turned out strong to support adding funds to build a new shelter at Weigent Park, a structure that has not been updated for several decades in its historic neighborhood, and currently does not have accessible bathrooms.
The shelter, which will cost around $600,000 in total, is largely being financially supported by the nearby neighborhood association, but residents are asking that the city pay $200,000 of the bill.
Advocates, some of which held up small posters in support of the project at Monday's meeting, said they worry that the project has been postponed too many times. It was most recently put off last month when the city had to reject the construction bids that came in because they were too high.
"This is one of those projects it would be easy to get kicked back, and if it keeps getting kicked back it's going to be gone," said former council member Gary Padesky, who used to represent the park.
Commissioner Cassie Woodward said that in the discussion of including the shelter in the budget, she hopes the city can also look at disparities in shelter availability in less affluent city neighborhoods.
The funding was added by the commission Monday, though no changes at this point in the process are final.
Speakers also spoke in support of the second phase of the marsh hydrological study, a $100,000 price tag, and a new study on the feasibility of a new La Crosse County Historical Society "destination museum." That price was reduced to $120,000, half of which will be paid for through donations.
The marsh study would "save the city money," said Chuck Lee, advocate for both projects. It would specifically help study how to address the floodwater capacity of the city's wetlands, and how to better protect the city's trails from floods, he said.
The museum study would look at the possibility of such a facility in the city. The concept has appeared in early proposals for the city's future public market — which is also on the 2022 project budget — but this study only pays for the planning of it, not the implementation.
Advocates said it would elevate the tourism the area already sees.
"A destination museum becomes an economic driver," said Peggy Derrick with LCHS. "It brings people in."
Officials also voted to put $50,000 towards the ReNEW La Crosse Neighborhoods project on the preliminary budget Monday.
The program is spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area and has been around since 2013, officials said. While it has normally focused on revamping entire neighborhoods, its latest project will look to give a single city block a boost, starting with one near Lincoln Middle School.
The entire project costs around $700,000, but Habitat and its partners are asking the city for $50,000 for the infrastructure aspects of the project. It will specifically work to make exterior home repairs, landscaping improvements, environmental improvements such as rain gardens and water runoff systems, community gardens that will address the neighborhood's food desert and more.
Officials also approved adding $100,000 in street improvements to Milson Court near Quarry Road, and removing money for Hixon Forest rehabilitation and lighting at Springbrook Park, which was instead paid for by the neighborhood association. $400,000 in renovations to city hall's fifth floor is also looking to be postponed until next year.
North Side council member Andrea Richmond spoke up in support of moving the full $6.85 million for a new Fire Station No. 4 to 2022, a project that received a lot of debate when it was pushed off a year due to historical concerns.
The city currently plans to pay for half of the reconstruction next year, and the following half in 2023.
"I think we need to move forward with this. With the MOU that was just passed with Holmen Fire Department and La Crosse Fire Department, I really feel that there's a concern that our firefighters really need Station No. 4 built," Richmond said.
The item was not debated further and no members of the commission moved to shift the full funding into 2022, but it is expected to be a topic of discussion as the process moves forward.
A member of the public also brought up the city's commitment to climate initiatives during the hearing, saying that the 2022 project budget falls short and that the city is not staying on track as promised.
"I'm not here to speak for any particular thing because the particular things I would like to speak about are not in the budget," Cathy Van Maren said.
"In 2019, the city passed a resolution committing — for the whole city, not just the government — to move to zero carbon, 100% renewable energy, and it mapped out a stepped plan to achieve those goals," she said. "But this was kind of a frustrating budget for a one-year budget, for a five-year budget it's terrifying, because I don't see anything in here that will get you to there."
Van Maren said the budget fell short on investing in solar energy, sustainable transit, support for electric vehicles and bicycling, weatherization of the housing stock and more. And she said the city is not following through with a commitment to produce an analysis on the impact all future spending has on its environmental goals.
A report released this year shows that the city is falling behind on some of its environmental goals. It is important to note that this year's equipment budget does call for an investment in more hybrid and electric city buses, and the project budget includes a number of flood mitigation measures.
Another public hearing with the Plan Commission could be held next Monday if enough changes warrant additional time, city staff said. If not, the next public hearing is set to be held August 9.
The project budget will then be included in the 2022 Operating Budget, which will begin its process in the fall. The final budgets will be adopted by the La Crosse Common Council by mid-November.
In the meantime, city staff and officials will continue trimming down the projected spending which is expected to be a long process after the pandemic and an expensive project budget from last year — meaning many projects could be on the chopping block.
"This time every year is difficult. This is one of the worst parts of being a Common Council member," said council member Scott Neumeister. "There's so many needs and such a limited budget, and especially this year with the pandemic we just lived through. So we're looking at a difficult task ahead of us."
