City mailer to taxpayers misstated massive tax increase for county, school district

"The narrative seems to imply some sort of superior fiscal austerity by the City compared to the County and School," he said in the email, that was also sent to the La Crosse Common Council, La Crosse County Board of Supervisors and La Crosse Board of Education.

"I do not perceive that our organizations are in competition as we each strive to live within our unique fiscal constraints. And all three jurisdictions kept levy changes under the rate of inflation over these past three years," O'Malley said.

In a response email, which was first reported on by the La Crosse Independent, Kabat apologized for the mailer, and said staff was looking for a correction.

"Our intent was to help inform about the changes in local spending and property tax levy. Again, my apologies for any errors," Kabat said in the email.

The La Crosse finance department told the Tribune it was waiting to comment more on the matter until it could speak with the staff responsible for the flyers, a conversation expected in the coming days.