2018 city of La Crosse employee salary database
The city of La Crosse paid close to $36.2 million to city employees in 2018, a 4.5 percent increase from the $34.6 million paid to employees in 2017.
The three highest paid city employees in 2018 were Police Lt. Michael Blokhuis ($141,220), city of La Crosse Attorney Stephen Matty ($133,145) and Police Chief Ron Tischer ($131,223).
In 2017, the three-highest paid city employees were Matty ($129,385) Tischer ($124,149) and Wendy Oestreich, director of human resources ($121,313).
Blokhuis, the highest-paid city employee in 2018, enjoyed a 31 percent increase in pay over 2017.
There were 1,382 employees on the payroll in 2018 to cover 1,393 positions, a 0.44 percent increase from 1,376 employees to cover 1386 positions in 2017. Eleven city of La Crosse employees held two positions within the city during 2018, nine of those employees worked as an election clerk or election inspector or both.
The database does not provide a breakdown between regular salary and overtime salary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.