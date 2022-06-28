City of La Crosse facing $4.2 million revenue gap for next year's budget, keeping eye on inflation

As the city of La Crosse begins to hammer out the details of its 2023 budget, a roughly $4.2 million revenue gap stands in its way.

These details were highlighted at the city's first budget parameter meeting of the season Tuesday afternoon, marking the start of yet another tough financial year.

The budget is far from final, but the estimated expenses for 2023 were reported to be about $69,359,138, just under 3% higher than the 2022 Operating Budget.

This was the first meeting on the operating budget, and there will be many steps, including public hearings, along the way before it is officially adopted in November.

The city is simultaneously looking at its Capital Improvement Projects budget — which is significantly smaller than previous years — a price tag that is a smaller piece that fits inside that overall $69.4 million.

Staff detailed that while the city's expenses continue to climb, its revenue does not.

In particular, the city is looking at increasing expenses by about $1.8 million in 2023.

Much of that is to increases salaries for staff. In total, the city is eyeing $1.46 million in raises. Some of these are due to union negotiations, such as a 1% increase for fire and 3% increase for police, while others are annual step increases.

But the city is also looking at giving a 3% raise across the board to account for inflation and the rising cost of living, something that would total just just over $1 million.

The city also expects to pay about $162,506 more in fuel for municipal vehicles next year, and about $246,054 more in natural gas for heating as prices continue to rise.

Meanwhile, the city is losing $1.15 million in state aid. This is because last year, the city chose not to participate in a program that restricted how much it spend in exchange for additional state funding. The city ignored the spending cap, and therefore isn't receiving that supplement from the state this time around.

The city chose that path partly because it was similarly struggling to find more revenue, and it wanted the freedom to use one-time funding. As a result, the city used money from the American Rescue Plant Act, a land sale and some of its reserves to bulk up the budget.

The city can opt back into the program, but it wouldn't matter for this budget, as the state aid doesn't get disbursed until the following year.

Some of the options the city has to make up the difference include removing or reducing items from the budget or using one-time revenue sources again.

In the past, the city has increased fees for things such as design reviews or rental inspections to make up the difference.

Deputy finance director Dan DeGeier said that the other option is to go to a referendum to get permission from city residents to exceed the city's levy limit.

Looking at the city's finances long-term, though, La Crosse is struggling to bring in more money than it spends.

"The expenses are outgrowing the revenues," DeGeier said.

Between 2016-2021, DeGeier said that while the city's expenses increased 4-5%, its revenues increased by only 1%. He described an unsustainable pattern, saying that in that timeframe, the city relied on one-time funding sources to make up the difference.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds pointed at the state for not increasing its shared revenue with municipalities in years, though state leaders cite that Wisconsin is in one of its strongest financial position in decades.

A recent report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows that while cities and towns used to rely on state aid more than taxes for their annual budgets, that has since flipped. State-shared revenues have dropped from 24.3% in 1990 to just 6% in 2020.

Reynolds pointed to the $3.8 billion budget surplus the state is expecting as a possibility to help aid municipalities across Wisconsin that are struggling to balance their budgets.

"While our shared revenue has not increased, the pile of surplus in Madison does," Reynolds said.

Despite the budget constraints, some officials expressed concerns about the state of the economy and continued inflation for staff and community members.

DeGeier said that the 3% raise for all staff was not necessarily keeping up with the current rate of inflation.

Council member Mark Neumann, who is also a Democratic candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, said, "Are we doing enough?"

There are other officials whose main focus is likely to be on avoiding tax increases for city residents.

Reynolds and other city staff were directed by the Budget Parameter Committee on Tuesday to develop one or multiple budget options for the La Crosse Common Council to review in the coming months. At least one of those options is required to present no increase to the city's tax rate.

The city's Board of Estimates will next meet on Sept. 6 to review the budget. Public hearings on the operating budget must be held no later than Sept. 10, and the proposed budget must be sent to the city council by the third Tuesday in October.

