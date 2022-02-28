City of La Crosse reminds residents: Sidewalks need to be shoveled 24 hours after snowfall

The city of La Crosse is reminding residents of its rules about shoveling and clearing sidewalks after snow accumulation.

According to city ordinance, snow, ice and debris must be removed from city sidewalks within 24 hours after snow ceases to fall or accumulate or a resident may be charged a fee.

"The owner, agent, occupant or person in charge of each and every building fronting upon or adjoining any street ... shall clean the sidewalk in front of or adjoining such building or unoccupied lot or building ... within 24 hours after it ceases to fall, and cause the same to be kept from from snow and ice," the ordinance reads.

Accumulation includes blowing snow, officials have emphasized this season.

After the 24-hour window ends, a city-hired contractor evaluates properties throughout the city, clearing any that had not been. That property owner is then billed at $2.50 per linear foot of sidewalk shoveled plus an administrative fee, which has totalled in hundreds of dollars for some residents this season.

The city also offers free sand mixed with salt for residents to use on city sidewalks. Residents are required to bring their own container to pick the mixture up at Fire Stations No. 2 or 4, at Erickson Field or on Isle La Plume.

The next round of possible accumulation for the area could be this weekend, according to the U.S. National Weather Service of La Crosse, which is currently tracking what could be a wintry mix of rain and snow on Saturday and Sunday.

