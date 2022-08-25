City of La Crosse to begin testing for PFAS using new state rules

The city of La Crosse announced on Thursday that it can begin testing its municipal water supply for PFAS using new state guidelines.

The state of Wisconsin has recently implemented new rules for municipalities when it comes to testing for PFAS, a group of toxic, manmade "forever" chemicals that have been found across the state.

"The new rules create a structured framework within which the city of La Crosse can begin routine and reliable testing for these contaminants in the water supply," the city said in a release.

Under new state rules, which went into effect earlier this month, cities with 50,000 people or more, including La Crosse, will be required to start testing their municipal wells on Nov. 1. Smaller communities will need to start testing on staggered start dates through next spring.

La Crosse said the state's new guidelines allow the city to test with "confidence" that the results will accurately show whether any water supplies are contaminated with PFAS or not.

The state's current standards require communities to take action for water systems with 70 parts per trillion (ppt) of either PFOA or PFOS, or a combination of the two, or higher. Communities will be required to report any levels over 20 ppt, though.

The city said it will share the results from its testing with water customers as soon as it is completed.

Currently, city staff are developing a plan for the new testing process using the state's new requirements.

A handful of La Crosse municipal wells have already been found to be contaminated with PFAS on French Island, where hundreds more private wells are also contaminated.

This new testing will help the communities better understand if the contamination in the area has spread, and if so, how far.

For more information on the city's testing, visit cityoflacrosse.org/pfas.