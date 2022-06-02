City of La Crosse to hire consultant to look at whether to manage La Crosse Center privately

The city of La Crosse is looking to hire a Minneapolis consulting firm to examine whether the La Crosse Center should be managed by a private company.

Convention Sports and Leisure, the firm that also consulted on the La Crosse Center's 2000 and 2021 expansions, would be paid $25,000 to explore how the popular downtown event center should be managed in the future.

The resolution hiring the company was approved unanimously by the Finance & Personnel Committee on Thursday night.

In February, officials detailed that the city would evaluate whether hiring a private company to manage the venue would be financially beneficial to the city.

The city published a "Request for Expressions of Interest" last month, which essentially tests the waters on if there are any companies that would be interested in managing the center.

The consulting firm's scope would include advising city staff when writing and evaluating applications from different management groups, and holding public hearings and presentations, including focus groups with current staff. The group would advise Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director Jay Odegaard and La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey.

The funds to pay CSL would come from the La Crosse Center surplus fund.

This will need final approval from the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday, June 9.

