City of La Crosse will not turn on iconic green drinking fountains this summer
There are about 70 drinking fountains in La Crosse dating back to the 1920s. 

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune file photo

The city of La Crosse's iconic green drinking fountains, or "bubblers," will not be turned on this summer, as officials continue to be cautious of the spread of COVID-19.

"Shared touch points and the lack of an ability to monitor or clean these surfaces between use make these ideal places for community spread of the virus," with no way to contact trace if someone is exposed, the city said in a statement.

This is just another service the city won't reopen for the summer season due to the pandemic, but one the city calls a "small inconvenience."

