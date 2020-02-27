City of Onalaska seeks 41% water rate increase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The utility also needs more revenue for ongoing operating costs, Holter said.

Copper levels in Onalaska’s water are increasing and the utility is conducting more testing to find a solution, he said. “Copper issues” are included in the miscellaneous expenses category that have increased from $76,752 to $239,629 last year and an estimated $171,650.

“Our copper levels are higher than some other municipalities but remain below the level requiring action. There’s copper in the pipes from the mains in the right of way and within the households. The DNR has us testing houses built in the 1980s which copper pipes,” he said.

The utility has been studying the copper situation since 2010, has hired a private contractor and as part of a long-term process, has been making changes that will produce higher quality water, Holter said.

Without higher rates, the utility projects finishing 2020 would result in a $226,154 negative net income based on projected revenue of $2.373 million and expenses of $2.599 million. However, the utility’s cash flow isn’t in a dire situation as expenses include $740,799 in depreciation costs, a non-cash item the PSC wants utilities to report.