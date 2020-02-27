City of Onalaska seeks 41% water rate increase

MADISON –— After borrowing $5.2 million to fund infrastructure improvements, the Onalaska Municipal Water Utility is seeking a 41 percent, or a $10 increase in quarterly residential water bills, Public Works Director Jarrod Holter said Thursday.
“Our average residential customer pays about $31.74 (for 3,000 gallons of water) now, and that would increase to $44.75,” Holter said, if the Public Service Commission approves the rate request as submitted Monday.
Major infrastructure projects the utility has completed or underway include:
- Green Coulee reservoir, completed this fall to improve pressure in the Green Coulee Road area.
- Crestwood Booster station, to be completed in a few months to improve pressure in the Crestwood Lane area.
- Replacing 2.5 miles of water main, installing one mile of new main, completion expected later this year.
“The projects should keep our infrastructure functioning up to date, and the new rates will help us remain in a strong financial position,” Holter said.
While the utility has added about 100 residential customers since 2015, average consumption per household has declined about 10 percent during that time, according to the rate application. That’s a trait common statewide as households install water-saving toilets and showerheads.
The utility also needs more revenue for ongoing operating costs, Holter said.
Copper levels in Onalaska’s water are increasing and the utility is conducting more testing to find a solution, he said. “Copper issues” are included in the miscellaneous expenses category that have increased from $76,752 to $239,629 last year and an estimated $171,650.
“Our copper levels are higher than some other municipalities but remain below the level requiring action. There’s copper in the pipes from the mains in the right of way and within the households. The DNR has us testing houses built in the 1980s which copper pipes,” he said.
The utility has been studying the copper situation since 2010, has hired a private contractor and as part of a long-term process, has been making changes that will produce higher quality water, Holter said.
Without higher rates, the utility projects finishing 2020 would result in a $226,154 negative net income based on projected revenue of $2.373 million and expenses of $2.599 million. However, the utility’s cash flow isn’t in a dire situation as expenses include $740,799 in depreciation costs, a non-cash item the PSC wants utilities to report.
The new rates are expected to boost annual revenue by $946,218 and earn the utility a PSC benchmark 9 percent rate of return on the net value of its infrastructure.
The utility has received rate increases by filing comprehensive rate cases in 2010 and 2016, a 3 percent increase last year in addition to this year’s pending rate request.
Finance Director Fred Buhler didn’t expect the PSC to set new rates for at least seven months after PSC staff reviews the rate application, recommends an amount of revenue it deems the utility needs to remain financially viable and conducts a public hearing in Onalaska and Madison.