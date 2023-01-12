City offers to sell building to Harry J. Olson group under initial covenants and restrictions

The Common Council of La Crosse decided 9-3 to offer a purchase agreement to the Harry J. Olson Senior Center, Inc. for the building at 1607 North St.

However, the council amended the resolution before them on Thursday to offer the sale of the building under the initial set of covenants and restrictions from May 5, 2022 — which at the time, were disagreeable to the Harry J. Olson group.

The council discussed in closed session for over an hour before returning to council chambers amend the resolution.

Terry Collins, attorney representing the senior group, said that the seniors plan to meet as a group next week and discuss their next steps. He said that he is "disappointed" by this outcome.

The covenants and restrictions from May 5 include transfer and recapture provisions which state “any future sale, transfer of any kind, mortgage, option agreement, management agreement, lien, encumbrance or lease for a period of 12 months or more, (including all renewals and options contained within the agreement) must be approved in advance, in writing, by the City Council of the City of La Crosse.”

The unamended resolution stated that the city would transfer the property’s ownership to the senior group for $1 with the following three terms: that the property shall only be used for a senior center, that if the property cannot remain a senior center the city shall have the option to repurchase for $1 and that the property will remain a polling place.

Last Thursday at the city’s finance and personnel committee meeting, nine individuals spoke in favor of the resolution. Some were members of the senior center, others were neighbors of the area or had parents who benefited from the center.

Back in 2016, the city council approved a resolution to extend the building lease to the senior group. Included in that resolution was a recommendation to sell the building to the group for $1 when its lease expired in 2020. If the group did not want to purchase, the resolution stated, the building would become city surplus property to be sold.

The senior group signaled that they wanted to purchase the building, but a purchase agreement wasn’t drafted until late 2021.

Since no purchase agreement was signed and there wasn’t an active lease, the Harry J. Olson group began receiving notices of eviction in June 2022. However, the group remained.

The situation escalated when Mayor Mitch Reynolds made an announcement that the building that houses the Harry J. Olson group could potentially be used as an emergency winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

However, when a winter storm and cold snap hit La Crosse over the Christmas weekend, the city only utilized the Southside Neighborhood Center as emergency shelter.

