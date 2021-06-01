City officials greenlight Trane Plant 6 apartments, deny 16-unit for Washburn Neighborhood

"I'm not building this on Cass Street. I'm not going between two beautiful historic homes. I'm doing this on a vacant lot," Biondo said. "I just see a need. I see the perfect spot, I see the scale [matching] to the area, and I see the one bedrooms, again, as attracting the right clientele to the area. Because that's who needs it."

Tim Acklin with the city's planning department said the choice to recommend the rezoning, which would move it from the Washburn Residential District to the Traditional Neighborhood District, a catch-all zoning label, was a "difficult decision."

"We respect and acknowledge a lot of the issues and concerns this neighborhood has been going over the last few years, a lot of projects, a lot of proposals, a lot of things going on. We also recognize the large investment many of you in this room have made into that neighborhood," Acklin said.

"That did not go unnoticed by our planning department. But what we also noticed as a result of that is your investment has made this a very desirable neighborhood to live in," Acklin said.