City Plan Commission approves zoning change for awning on Mayo expansion

Mayo Clinic Health System will be allowed to include an awning on a new building it's proposing to construct at its La Crosse campus after a zoning modification was approved Monday.

The new six-story building would be built on an existing parking lot located along Mississippi Street just south of its existing facilities. It would include ICU beds, a labor and delivery unit, rooftop helicopter pad and more in an attempt to "modernize" current inpatient services.

But proposed designs include a canopy or awning above their drop-off entrance which stretches out too far according to current city zoning standards.

Specifically, the proposed canopy would extend nearly eight feet into the "setback," or the space between the street and the building. The zoning currently allows for up to two inches, requiring the city to approve a modification in this instance.

Mayo said the canopy's purpose is to provide cover from rain and elements as patients are transferred from nursing homes or other hospitals and ambulances. This specific drop-off entrance would not be the front door of the building, but would be near it.

The La Crosse City Plan Commission (CPC) approved the modification to the zoning, allowing for the awning as proposed. City senior planner Tim Acklin said that the CPC has the authority alone to approve such a modification and it doesn't need further approval.

It's not set in stone that the proposed building will come to fruition as Mayo still needs to approve the expansion internally.

"I'm really happy to see that we're going to be taking a parking lot and turning it into a building. And I hope that they have enough parking and don't need anymore going forward," council member Jennifer Trost said.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds said it was his understanding that Mayo expected no additional need for parking with this development. Mayo has said that the proposed building would serve as a replacement for services, not an addition to them.

