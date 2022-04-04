City Plan Commission approves zoning for Copper Rocks development of former Kmart

The former Kmart site is inching closer to its new use as a multi-purpose development known as "Copper Rocks" after the La Crosse City Plan Commission approved its new zoning Monday night.

The developers with Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions are requesting the property located at 2415 State Road be rezoned from the Local Business District to the Planned Development District.

The rezoning will go before the Judiciary & Administrative Committee on Tuesday and the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday before it is final.

Copper Rocks, a name and branding that was unveiled to neighbors earlier this year, will include 216 market-rate housing units and commercial space in six buildings, and an outdoor community space.

The existing structure, formerly home to the Kmart store that closed in 2017, will be demolished later this year.

The city's Planning Department recommended approval of the rezoning, saying in its report, "This project takes a vacant, former bix-box site and redevelops it into a vibrant mixed-use development with high level density at a location that is arguably the busiest intersection in the county."

Associate city planner Jack Zabrowski described it on Monday as a "vibrant, mixed-use development."

One neighbor said he was in opposition to parts of the plan, but not all of it. He said he had concerns about the plumbing and utilities of the project, the proposed five-story height of the buildings, traffic and the barriers between the property and surrounding neighborhood.

The Plan Commission approved the rezoning unanimously with member Elaine Yager, an employee of Three Sixty, recusing herself.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.