City receives $11K AARP grant to help businesses with accessibility

Officials announced Wednesday that the city of La Crosse has received a grant for $11,060 from the American Association of Retired Persons, or AARP, to help fund accessibility initiatives.

The funding from AARP's "Community Challenge" grant will specifically be used to purchase tools for area businesses and organizations that don't currently have accessible entrances to their buildings.

This will look like professional evaluations of building entrances, and ordering and installing wheelchair ramps and assistance doorbells for groups, as well as education on operating them.

The two tools work together to make entrances to buildings more accessible. The ramps are portable, and the assistance doorbell is used by individuals to signal to those inside that the portable ramp is needed to enter.

"These ramps and doorbells will create a more inclusive community for our residents who use wheelchairs or encounter other mobility issues," the city said.

