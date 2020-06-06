City seeks public input for updated Safe Routes to School draft plan by June 15

One of the biggest suggested changes to the plan was to identify "unusual hazardous transportation areas" in the city, which hasn't been done since 1977, Longhurst said.

These areas identify what neighborhoods might limit a student's ability to walk or bike to school if they can't take the bus. In Wisconsin, free busing is provided to any student who lives two or more miles away from school, but others must either pay to use the bus or find other transportation.

In the 1970s, Summit Elementary School was identified as the only hazardous transportation area in La Crosse, situated near the interstate, and remains the only one on that list, though new schools have been built and traffic and infrastructure in the city has changed.

"Our city isn't static and things change all the time, so we want to make sure that walking and biking is easy and safe for kids to do," Lee said.

Things that might make a certain neighborhood qualify as hazardous for school routes could include dangerous intersections, four-lane roads, high speed limits, heavy daily traffic or lack of sufficient pedestrian crossing.

"As new apartment buildings and new developments go in," near Southern Bluffs Elementary school, Longhurst said, "where is it and where is it not safe to expect for a family to cross?"