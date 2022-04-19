City to again use Houska Park through the fall as safe space for homeless

The city of La Crosse will designate Houska Park as a safe space for those experiencing homelessness like it did last summer to address the growing population of people without housing.

The park will be an available space for individuals to seek shelter and access resources until Oct. 30, the city said.

In a statement, the city's new homeless services coordinator, Brian Sampson, said the city and its partners have been meeting weekly to discuss how to offer support for those staying in the park.

"Our plan is to provide one safe space for individuals experiencing homelessness," Sampson said.

This news comes after two unsuccessful attempts by the city to purchase properties for transitional housing.

Last summer, the city offered similar sanctuary at Houska Park as the number of individuals experiencing homelessness grew and a more central location for services was needed.

Over the winter, the city rented out a local hotel for individuals to stay in, and in February, the city's Board of Park Commissioners approved designating the park as an official campground, a measure meant to check all the boxes in allowing individuals to sleep there again this year and as a precaution as the lease on the hotel was set to expire.

The city had hopes it wouldn't need to use the park again as it worked over the winter to purchase a property it could use to house individuals and help them transition out of homelessness. One offer to purchase a downtown building was not accepted, and another to purchase the Maple Grove Motel went awry due to an inspection report.

This latest park plan is a partnership between the city, its Parks, Recreation & Forestry, Police and Fire Departments, the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness and La Crosse County.

Through this partnership, onsite support will be available at the park from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Sunday and occupant registration packets will be available for those staying in the park.

The city has also hired a security unit that will make nightly checks through the park, and additional staff to clean and maintain the facilities in the park.

The Houska Dog Park has been relocated to Wittenberg Park, located at 2940 George Street, and Hass Park, on 3600 Easter Road. Both are now open.

Those looking to donate can do so at the REACH Center. For drop-off times and information, visit reachcenterlacrosse.org.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

