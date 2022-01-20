City to rename road in Veterans Freedom Park after the late Louie Ferris

In an attempt to honor a longtime community volunteer and veteran who passed away last month, the city will rename a road after him within the park he helped erect.

Boathouse Drive, which runs through Veterans Freedom Park on La Crosse's North Side, will now be known as "Louie Ferris Drive," after the La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners approved the change Thursday.

Ferris passed away at the age of 91 after a battle with cancer and after decades of dedication to the community and veterans' causes.

Originally, the board was presented with renaming the entire park after Ferris, but several veterans and Ferris' family were opposed to that change, saying it took away from the true meaning of the park to honor all veterans.

"Veterans, we have come to believe that it is not the best idea to name a public area after one individual. The basic reason is that because so many individuals have been involved in making the Freedom Park, it's hard to give all the credit to one individual," said Pat Young, an area veteran, at Thursday's meeting.

In a letter of opposition, Ferris' niece Victoria Bischel said her uncle's "mission was to provide a place of remembrance, honor and peace for all veterans and their families," and suggested instead a bench or picnic table in his honor.

"He wanted people to have places to rest, fellowship and share," Bischel wrote.

Mike Wagoner, a fellow veteran, said in a letter that renaming the park would "take away from the true meaning" of the space. Others on Thursday emphasized that Ferris would not have agreed to have his name attached to the entire park.

Officials debated simply turning down the name change after the overwhelming opposition, but were encouraged by La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department director Jay Odegaard to instead rename the road as an alternative option.

"I think that would be a way that we could honor Louie," Odegaard said, noting that the name "Boathouse Drive" had "very little significance."

Despite the differences about the exact way to honor Ferris, no one doubted that he deserved to be honored.

Ferris was a lifelong champion of many causes, and he was a key fundraiser to help erect Veterans Freedom Park. He was seen tending to the park even in the final months of his life, and was there to unveil its latest installment of a World War II memorial in September.

"Helping veterans was one of his passions," Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, said in a letter of support of the original plan to rename the entire park. "He was a proud northsider his entire life and gave so much to our community."

Commissioner Eileen Kirsch thought renaming the road within the park was the perfect way to honor Ferris.

"It's kind of symbolic. He led us down this way to have this great park, and it's very fitting," Kirsch said.

