City to spend $262,000 in ARPA funds on Houska Park campground operation for summer

The city of La Crosse is looking to spend $262,000 on maintenance and operations at Houska Park, which it is using as a campground this summer to house individuals experiencing homelessness.

The Finance & Personnel Committee approved the spending plan at its Thursday night meeting with no discussion. The money will come from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Some of the largest spending needed for the park is staffing and power infrastructure, which will cost $80,000 and $90,000, respectively, according to a cost breakdown provided by the city.

Other expenses include $20,000 for security, $10,000 for port-a-potties and wash station, and $5,000 for reseeding of the park.

$25,000 was labeled to be used for "invoices received related to Houska Park" and $10,000 was earmarked for miscellaneous purposes.

The city has explored fencing around the park, though that idea appears to have been scrapped. Instead, an amendment to allow for privacy fencing for the nearby wastewater treatment facility will move through the city council next week.

Additionally, $5,000 is set aside for the fencing of the dog park at Houska Park, though it's unclear exactly what work would be done.

These funds are coming directly from the city's spending category for bridge housing projects, where $1.5 million of ARPA funds were set aside for issues relating to homelessness.

Other expenses for the park include $8,000 for dumpsters, $5,000 for utilities and $4,000 for bathroom cleaning.

This will still need to be approved by the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday.

