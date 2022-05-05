City to spend $262,000 in ARPA funds on Houska Park campground operation for summer

The city of La Crosse is looking to spend $262,000 on maintenance and operations at Houska Park, which it is using as a campground this summer to house individuals experiencing homelessness.
The Finance & Personnel Committee approved the spending plan at its Thursday night meeting with no discussion. The money will come from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Some of the largest spending needed for the park is staffing and power infrastructure, which will cost $80,000 and $90,000, respectively, according to a cost breakdown provided by the city.
Other expenses include $20,000 for security, $10,000 for port-a-potties and wash station, and $5,000 for reseeding of the park.
$25,000 was labeled to be used for "invoices received related to Houska Park" and $10,000 was earmarked for miscellaneous purposes.
The city has explored fencing around the park, though that idea appears to have been scrapped. Instead, an amendment to allow for privacy fencing for the nearby wastewater treatment facility will move through the city council next week.
Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism. She can be found on Twitter @oherken, and reached at 608-791-8217.
