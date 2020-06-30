City to update tax incremental districts to support River Point District, Kmart and Bridgeview Plaza developments

Tax incremental districts 11, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 are also set to be amended to become donors to support the River Point District project.

These districts would use any excess funding they create toward the River Point District's TID 18, after fulfilling its own financial obligations like paying off construction debt, which officials were a fan of.

"This is how we are going to be able to get more affordable housing into that area, by using TID and making their construction costs more manageable," commissioner Cassandra Woodward said.

"So these are going to be really important to ensuring that we're not only catering to upper-end folks when we're working on the housing going into that area," she added.

These changes to tax subsidies have been part of the development conversations for the areas for several years, officials said, adding that any blueprints and project plans for the Kmart lot and Bridgeview Plaza would still need to get additional approval through city council.

"In essence, it's the only tool the city has for redevelopment," Mayor Tim Kabat said of the creation of the new subsidies, emphasizing that they were step one of multi-year projects.

The new and amended TIDs will get further approval from the Finance and Personnel Committee on Thursday evening, and will then go to city council next week for the final OK.

