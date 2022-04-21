City wants to build wheelchair accessible treehouse in Chad Erickson Park

A new accessible feature could be added to Chad Erickson Park soon.

The La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners on Thursday approved the concept and location of a new treehouse in the park proposed by the Outdoor Recreation Alliance, which would be wheelchair accessible.

This would be in addition to a number of other accessible measures already at the park, including a paved trail encircling a pond with fishing piers and an outdoor classroom, both of which are wheelchair accessible.

"A wheelchair accessible treehouse would give kids of all abilities the feel of being taller than the trees, playing together side-by-side in the forest," the proposal from ORA states.

The cost of the project is estimated to be $300,000, which according to staff would be privately funded by ORA and other donors.

According to a map, the treehouse would be located along the existing paved path between State Road School and Chad Erickson Park.

ORA said in its proposal that in a poll, community members indicated they wanted more amenities at the park that uplift the neighborhood.

"A nature path was just the first step. Adding other amenities that create equity for its residents is a vital step in enhancing quality of life," the proposal states.

The board has just approved the concept and location of the project, and it will come back with more details for final approval at a later date.

