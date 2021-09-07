City weighs how to trim 2022 budget to avoid 13% increase to property taxes

"No matter how we try to come up with one-time funds to fill these budget holes that's exactly what we're doing: We're pushing our problems off for another year," said La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds.

ARPA funds are just one, albeit large, source of one-time funding the city can use in some areas to help offset the budget constraints this year, but it has limitations.

The city could use it to rehire positions that were eliminated due to the pandemic, such as three library positions that are in consideration, or to replace some revenue, but it's not able to "fill holes and plug gaps," finance director Valerie Fenske said.

And, some officials questioned if jobs were restored using ARPA funding, how would they be supported when the money ran out?

"I think it's going to have to be a really big balance this year with a judicious use of ARPA when necessary, but again keeping in mind that this cannot go on year after year, we're not going to have this opportunity," said council member Larry Sleznikow.

"No matter how we use ARPA funding to get us out of this situation now, at some point we're going to have to pay the piper," Reynolds said.