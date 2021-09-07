City weighs how to trim 2022 budget to avoid 13% increase to property taxes

City of La Crosse officials have begun weighing how to balance its 2022 Operating Budget as current, unedited estimates would increase property taxes for homeowners by more than 13% next year.
Members of the Board of Estimates (BOE) agreed at a meeting Tuesday that the increase was not a possibility, instead deciding to try and match the tax hike made last year.
This increase is a raw estimate from the preliminary draft of next year's budget and would cause an increase of about $211 for an average, $150,000 homeowner. Last year, the city was able to settle on a smaller increase of about $36 for that same homeowner.
"We're not going to increase taxes by $200 on a household. You'll have a whole new mayor and a whole new council in about a week," said council member Doug Happel.
The preliminary 2022 Operating Budget shows that expenses for the city will increase about 6% while revenues will decrease by over 9%, creating the high tax threat.
These numbers are largely due to the impacts from the pandemic, similar to last year, but an added challenge is one-time funding sources that were used to help balance the 2021 budget but are no longer there — and the ones that are, such as American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, won't be sustainable for long-term expenses.
"No matter how we try to come up with one-time funds to fill these budget holes that's exactly what we're doing: We're pushing our problems off for another year," said La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds.
ARPA funds are just one, albeit large, source of one-time funding the city can use in some areas to help offset the budget constraints this year, but it has limitations.
The city could use it to rehire positions that were eliminated due to the pandemic, such as three library positions that are in consideration, or to replace some revenue, but it's not able to "fill holes and plug gaps," finance director Valerie Fenske said.
And, some officials questioned if jobs were restored using ARPA funding, how would they be supported when the money ran out?
"I think it's going to have to be a really big balance this year with a judicious use of ARPA when necessary, but again keeping in mind that this cannot go on year after year, we're not going to have this opportunity," said council member Larry Sleznikow.
"No matter how we use ARPA funding to get us out of this situation now, at some point we're going to have to pay the piper," Reynolds said.
More details and restrictions on ARPA funding were set to be outlined for officials at a meeting Tuesday evening.
While the preliminary draft of the budget appears to impact taxpayers most directly, it would prove troublesome for the city, too, putting it more than $400,000 in expenses over the state limit and compromising possible state funding that is already accounted for in the budget.
Because of these hurdles, officials began to weigh other avenues to cut corners and produce more revenue, such as reshuffling personnel in city hall or using funds left over from 2021. Some other pots of money, such as the room tax, are unlikely to help offset budget differences, Fenske told officials.
La Crosse Clerk Nikki Elsen pushed for reinstating the full price of liquor license fees that the city has had reduced during the pandemic as a way to restore some funding. There were mixed reviews on the move, though, as the spread of the virus begins to surge, once again straining restaurants and bars.
The La Crosse Common Council has voted twice to reduce the prices of various alcohol licenses for businesses amid the pandemic. It caused the city to lose about $72,000 in 2020, and an estimated $83,000 this year.
Officials Tuesday narrowly voted to recommend restoring original fees, but this will need full approval by the La Crosse Common Council.
Overall, the BOE gave guidance to city staff to aim to balance the budget so that the increase either matched or was less than the tax increase of 2021, giving a window of $0-36 for the average $150,000 homeowner.
"We obviously can't levy taxpayers an extra 13.5%, so what's an acceptable level? What are my targets? And if you tell me what my targets are I can reach them — maybe," Reynolds said.
Meanwhile the overall budget for the city continues, as the La Crosse Common Council makes its final vote on the nearly $60 million Capital Improvement Budget, a dollar amount that gets bundled into the overall Operating Budget in the end.
The BOE will next meet on Monday, Oct. 11 to review and possibly adopt the next draft of the Operating Budget. A public hearing is then scheduled for Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. where the Common Council can then adopt the budget.