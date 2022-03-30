City won't purchase Maple Grove Motel after tenants reportedly told to move out Tuesday

The city of La Crosse will not purchase the Maple Grove Motel, according to a letter Mayor Mitch Reynolds shared with council members Wednesday morning.

The letter, which the Tribune obtained a copy of, stated that the city's real estate broker issued a notice of cancellation of its offer to purchase the property to the owner on Tuesday.

"This notice of cancellation is based on a failure to cure defects as required in on 3/14 and acknowledged by seller on 3/17," Reynolds stated in the letter. "The purchase of this property by the city is no longer pending."

The city first inquired about purchasing the motel at 5212 Mormon Coulee Road as a site for bridge or transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness. City Council approved paying $1.5 million.

That plan faced pushback, and after an inspection showed issues to the property, the city decided to pump the brakes on its purchase.

This news comes after both WKBT and WXOW reported that current tenants of the Maple Grove Motel were told to move out on Tuesday night.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

